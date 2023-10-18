Connect with us

New Intel Core 14th Gen desktop CPUs can clock up to 6GHz

More of the same, but some of the new.
This image appears to be a comparison of intel's 14th generation i5 and core processors, with the core processor being unlocked for overclocking.

As promised, Intel has launched its 14th Gen desktop CPUs. The new generation of desktop processors is known as the Raptor Lake Refresh.

According to Intel, these processors come with boost frequencies of a whopping 6GHz out of the box. 

So, here’s what you need to know about Intel’s latest Raptor Lake Refresh (14th Gen) line of desktop processors.

Intel Core 14th Gen Raptor Lake Refresh performance leap

Starting off is the flagship Intel Core i9-14900K, which is the “fastest desktop processor at volume,” according to the chipmaker, due to the 6GHz boost clock. 

Note that these CPUs still have the Core i branding, which Intel won’t use for its upcoming Meteor Lake refresh.

Intel’s Core i9-14900K comes with the 6GHz Thermal Velocity Boost frequency, previously only seen on the special-edition Core i9-13900KS variant. 

A graph comparing intel core 14th gen performance leap
Source: Intel

The frequencies have also increased. The P-core max turbo has a clock speed of 5.6GHz, while the E-core max turbo has increased 100MHz. Both base frequencies also received a 200MHz bump.

However, the most interesting processor in the Raptor Lake refresh is probably the Intel Core i7-14700K due to the bump in its efficiency cores. 

This year, Intel has increased the core count on its Core i7 line. The processor now has 12 efficiency cores and eight performance cores rather than eight efficiency and eight performance cores.

So, we are looking at a total of 20 cores on the Intel Core i7-14700K. The number of cores is surprisingly close to 24 cores on the Core i9-14900K. On the 14700K, the base clock on the P-cores is 3.4GHz, while it’s 2.5GHz for the E-core.

It’s the same number we saw on last year’s 13700K. However, increased efficiency cores should help with the overall performance per watt figures.

Lastly, Intel has also refreshed the Core i5. The latest Intel Core i5-14600K features a total of 14 cores (six P-cores and eight E-cores) with a base clock of 3.5GHz on the P-core side and up to a 5.3GHz boost.

Intel 14th-gen Raptor Lake Refresh pricing

Intel core 14th gen details
Source: Intel

Despite the improved performance, Intel is also keeping the same price for its 14th-Gen Core i9, i7, and i5 processors as its 13th Gen prices.

So, the Core i9-14900K will be priced at $589, while it’ll cost $409 to get the Core i7-1700K and $319 for the Core i5-14600K.

Also, all the 14th-Gen processors are compatible with Intel 600- and 700-series motherboards thanks to the LGA 1700 socket. Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 support are included. These chips will support both DDR5 and DDR4 RAM standards, as well.

