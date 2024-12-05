MSI Claw 8 AI+ and Claw 7 AI+ debut with Intel Lunar Lake chip

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

What began with Valve’s Steam Deck , the supremacy of gaming handhelds, shows no signs of cooling down.

After the Steam Deck OLED, Valve is already planning a limited Edition of its handheld in White; meanwhile, Sony is reportedly developing a handheld capable of running PS5 games.

That said, the Taiwanese company MSI’s first dig at a Windows-based gaming handheld, the MSI Claw, was a bust. It was poop performing device with worse battery life and was more expensive than its better-performing competitors.

However, MSI hasn’t given up. The company has announced the successors to the MSI Claw, the MSI Claw 8 AI+, and the Claw 7 AI+ via a blog post on the MSI website.

MSI Claw 8 AI+ & Claw 7 AI+: First Lunar Lake and Copilot Plus gaming handhelds

While the Claw 8 AI+ and the Claw 7 AI+ aren’t the first gaming handhelds from the Taiwanese company, these are the first gaming handhelds sporting Intel’s Lunar Lake CPUs.

Both new MSI handhelds pack the same Intel Core Ultra 7 258V with Arc 140V graphics, which are apparently more energy efficient.

MSI claims that, unlike its competitors, the ASUS ROG Ally and Steam Deck , the 17W power draw offers “113% higher peak FPS and an average 20% higher FPS under identical power conditions.”

Specs MSI Claw 8 AI+ A2VM MSI Claw 7 AI+ A2VM Display – 8-inch FHD+, Touchscreen panel (1920 x 1200),16:10

– 120Hz Refresh Rate

– 100% sRGB(Typical) -500nits(Typical), VRR, IPS-Level – 7-inch FHD, Touchscreen panel (1920 x 1080)

– 120Hz Refresh Rate

– 100% sRGB(Typical)

– 500nits(Typical), VRR, IPS-Level Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 258V Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 258V Graphics Intel Arc 140V GPU Intel Arc 140V GPU Memory 32GB LPDDR5x-8533 Memory on Package 32GB LPDDR5x-8533 Memory on Package Storage Slot Up to 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD Easy Access 1 x NVMe M.2 2230 SSD by PCIe Gen 4 x4 I/O Port – 2 x Thunderbolt 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.0 Charging)

– 1 x microSD Card Reader

– 1 x Audio combo jack

– 1 x Power button with Finger Print Sensor – 2 x Thunderbolt 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.0 Charging)

– 1 x microSD Card Reader

– 1 x Audio combo jack

– 1 x Power button with Finger Print Sensor Battery & Adapter – 80Whr 6-Cell Li-Polymer battery

– 65W USB Type-C PD 3.0 – 54.5Whr 6-Cell Li-Polymer battery

– 65W USB Type-C PD 3.0 Additional Features – Wi-Fi 7

– Bluetooth v5.4 – Wi-Fi 6E

– Bluetooth v5.34 Weight & Dimensions – 795 g

– 299 x 126 x 24 mm – 675 g

– 290 x 117 x 21.2 mm Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Colors Sandstorm Black

In addition, these are the first gaming handhelds to support Microsoft’s Copilot Plus, paired with two Thunderbolt 4 ports and 32GB of RAM.

MSI has also included an exclusive APP Player, allowing you to install and run Android apps and games.

Both MSI Claw 8 AI+ and Claw 7 AI+ are mostly the same in terms of hardware except for display and battery.

The Claw 8 AI+ has an 8-inch IPS panel and an 80W battery, while the Claw 7 AI+ has a 7-inch panel and a smaller 54.5Wh battery.

MSI hasn’t disclosed the official price for its latest gaming handhelds.

However, the MSI Claw 8 AI+ is listed on Amazon for $899, while the Claw 7 AI+ is listed for $799. Both devices are expected to ship before the end of the year.

