MSI Claw 8 AI+ and Claw 7 AI+ debut with Intel Lunar Lake chip
New MSI Claws are more efficient, have bigger batteries, and have a higher price tag.
That said, the Taiwanese company MSI’s first dig at a Windows-based gaming handheld, the MSI Claw, was a bust. It was poop performing device with worse battery life and was more expensive than its better-performing competitors.
However, MSI hasn’t given up. The company has announced the successors to the MSI Claw, the MSI Claw 8 AI+, and the Claw 7 AI+ via a blog post on the MSI website.
MSI Claw 8 AI+ & Claw 7 AI+: First Lunar Lake and Copilot Plus gaming handhelds
While the Claw 8 AI+ and the Claw 7 AI+ aren’t the first gaming handhelds from the Taiwanese company, these are the first gaming handhelds sporting Intel’s Lunar Lake CPUs.
Both new MSI handhelds pack the same Intel Core Ultra 7 258V with Arc 140V graphics, which are apparently more energy efficient.
|Specs
|MSI Claw 8 AI+ A2VM
|MSI Claw 7 AI+ A2VM
|Display
|– 8-inch FHD+, Touchscreen panel (1920 x 1200),16:10
– 120Hz Refresh Rate
– 100% sRGB(Typical) -500nits(Typical), VRR, IPS-Level
|– 7-inch FHD, Touchscreen panel (1920 x 1080)
– 120Hz Refresh Rate
– 100% sRGB(Typical)
– 500nits(Typical), VRR, IPS-Level
|Processor
|Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 258V
|Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 258V
|Graphics
|Intel Arc 140V GPU
|Intel Arc 140V GPU
|Memory
|32GB LPDDR5x-8533 Memory on Package
|32GB LPDDR5x-8533 Memory on Package
|Storage Slot
|Up to 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD Easy Access
|1 x NVMe M.2 2230 SSD by PCIe Gen 4 x4
|I/O Port
|– 2 x Thunderbolt 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.0 Charging)
– 1 x microSD Card Reader
– 1 x Audio combo jack
– 1 x Power button with Finger Print Sensor
|– 2 x Thunderbolt 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.0 Charging)
– 1 x microSD Card Reader
– 1 x Audio combo jack
– 1 x Power button with Finger Print Sensor
|Battery & Adapter
|– 80Whr 6-Cell Li-Polymer battery
– 65W USB Type-C PD 3.0
|– 54.5Whr 6-Cell Li-Polymer battery
– 65W USB Type-C PD 3.0
|Additional Features
|– Wi-Fi 7
– Bluetooth v5.4
|– Wi-Fi 6E
– Bluetooth v5.34
|Weight & Dimensions
|– 795 g
– 299 x 126 x 24 mm
|– 675 g
– 290 x 117 x 21.2 mm
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Home
|Windows 11 Home
|Colors
|Sandstorm
|Black
In addition, these are the first gaming handhelds to support Microsoft’s Copilot Plus, paired with two Thunderbolt 4 ports and 32GB of RAM.
MSI has also included an exclusive APP Player, allowing you to install and run Android apps and games.
Both MSI Claw 8 AI+ and Claw 7 AI+ are mostly the same in terms of hardware except for display and battery.
The Claw 8 AI+ has an 8-inch IPS panel and an 80W battery, while the Claw 7 AI+ has a 7-inch panel and a smaller 54.5Wh battery.
MSI hasn’t disclosed the official price for its latest gaming handhelds.
However, the MSI Claw 8 AI+ is listed on Amazon for $899, while the Claw 7 AI+ is listed for $799. Both devices are expected to ship before the end of the year.
