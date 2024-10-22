New Magic Mouse, Trackpad, Keyboard reportedly coming soon

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Apple is gearing up to announce the new M4-powered Macs, and based on the rumors, the Cupertino firm may make the announcement as soon as next week.

However, based on a post on X/Twitter by Aaron Perris, the company also plans to update its Magic accessories, specifically the Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Keyboard.

However, don’t get too excited. According to a report by 9to5Mac, it will be a simple USB-C refresh.

Magic Mouse, Trackpad, and Keyboard with a USB-C port are coming

Image: KnowTechie

Aaron Perris notes on X/Twitter that the iOS 18.1 RC includes references to a “new” Magic Mouse 2, Magic Trackpad 2, and also an updated Magic Keyboard.

However, Apple updated its Magic Mouse, Trackpad, and Keyboard with a Lightning port in 2015, alongside iMac, and referred to them as “Version 2.”

So, what’s the issue here?

Well, the report by 9to5Mac clarifies the matter. The outlet analyzed the code of MacOS 15.1 RC, which was released yesterday, and also found references to new Magic accessories.

However, the code once again refers to Magic Mouse 2 and Magic Trackpad 2 but with “.USB” at the end, which led the publication to speculate that Apple may be planning to simply add a USB-C port to the current Magic accessories instead of a design refresh or new features.

This is a bizarre approach for Apple, except for the Magic Keyboard, which was refreshed in 2021. It’s been almost ten years since Apple updated the Magic Mouse and Trackpad.

Don’t get us wrong; the USB-C port is a welcome update, but after long years of waiting, we were hoping for more significant upgrades.

On the matter of the M4-powered Macs

Source: Apple

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple won’t hold a full-scale event for the new Macs. Instead, it will be an online event, and later, the press will get hands-on opportunities.

Latest on Macs: Inventory at Apple retail stores is very low on iMacs, Mac mini and MacBook Pros, Magic Keyboards, Magic Mouse and Magic Trackpad. I still anticipate imminent M4 upgrades for the iMac and MacBook Pro, as well as a full-scale Mac mini overhaul.

I’ve seen no evidence to suggest Apple will hold a full-scale, iPhone like event at its headquarters with press. Instead, I’d anticipate the announcement to be online-focused with press hands-on opportunities, not too dissimilar from Scary Fast last year.

Gurman’s claims align with last year’s Scary Fast event in October. The event was streamed online, and there was no in-person event at Apple Park. Later, press members were invited to small gatherings in New York City and London.

Last year’s Scary Fast event was announced on October 24th and held in October, suggesting that Apple may soon announce it.

However, Gurman previously predicted that the M4 Mac could launch on November 1st. So, let’s just wait and see what happens.

Are you excited for these new Apple acessories? Will you be picking up any of them? Tell us in the comments down below, and stay tuned to our Twitter and Facebook for more.

