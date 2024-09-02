Apple is reportedly getting ready to launch M4 Macs in November

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

While we are focused on Apple’s upcoming iPhone event, the company is expected to launch the iPhone 16 and more; a new report suggests Apple will announce the new M4 Macs in November.

More specifically, MacRumors reports and has cited an unnamed but reliable source. What is more interesting is that this is the first time a launch month for the upcoming M4 Macs has been leaked.

The report also suggests that the list of upcoming M4 silicon power Macs includes a base-model 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M4 chip, new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros with M4 Pro and Max chips, a new iMac, and a redesigned Mac Mini with M4 and Pro chips.

November could be the month for M4 Macs

Image: KnowTechie

Surprisingly, the report says nothing more. It especially doesn’t clarify whether we will get the M4 Mac announcement or the new M4 Macs will go on sale in November.

If Apple announces the new Mac in early November, then the sales will start by the end of the month, and it could be a month-long ordeal.

However, if Apple follows last year’s “Scary Fast” trend and makes the announcement in late October, we could see the new Macs go on sale way into November.

Based on the leaks and rumors, Apple’s upcoming September 9 hardware event won’t feature any Macs, at least on the hardware front. But we will likely see the launch of the macOS Sequoia stable version.

While we can’t confirm whether the reported November date is an announcement or launch window, we are definitely pretty excited about the new M4 Macs.

Are you planning on an upgrade to your Mac with the M4 generation? Will you be using Apple Intelligence?

