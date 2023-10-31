Apple’s new Magic Mouse and Keyboard still use Lightning cables

In the world of tech where change is the only constant, Apple seems to be playing a different game – the game of “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” And by ‘it,’ we mean the Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Keyboard.

Yup, despite the rampant rumors, Apple decided not to update these accessories to USB-C charging. Instead, they’re sticking to the good old Lightning cable.

With the release of the new 24-inch iMac, many were expecting a revamp of these accessories. But alas, no such luck.

So, if you’re an iMac owner with an iPhone that charges via USB-C, you’ll need to keep a Lightning cable handy for your accessories. Talk about a juggling act.

Hear the World Clearly Again with Jabra Did you know? In the U.S., you don't need a prescription or referral to purchase hearing aids. Click to explore Jabra's advanced hearing solutions. Learn More

And here’s the kicker – Apple had a golden opportunity to redesign the Magic Mouse and relocate its charging port. But they chose to stick with the “curious” design decision. Well, we can’t help but wonder what’s cooking in the Apple kitchen.

As per new EU laws, these accessories have until the end of 2024 to switch to USB-C. But as we all know, Apple plays by its own rules. Representatives for Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks Learn More

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news