How to watch the “Scary Fast” Apple Event on October 30

We just flew past Apple’s most anticipated event of the year, the “Wonderlust” event, where the Cupertino company unveiled the new iPhone 15 series sporting, for the very first time, USB-C ports.

However, with regards to the company’s other products, there wasn’t any announcement. There was no huss of fuss, everything indicated that Apple would be preparing for a launch next year.

But to everyone’s surprise, Apple has announced the “Scary Fast” event, where the company will apparently unveil the new MacBooks and iMacs.

Thankfully, the wait is not long, the Scary Fast event kicks off on October 30, which is tomorrow and the event will be streaming live.

So, don’t worry, If you are interested in tuning in, here’s how you can watch the October 2023 “Scary Fast” Apple event from the comfort of your home or your uncomfortable office chair.

When and where to watch the Apple “Scary Fast” event

The upcoming Apple “Scary Fast” event is all set to take place on October 30 at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET.

However, you need not worry if you live on the other side of the world or have any travel plans., Apple is, as usual, bringing all the action directly to your screens, live as it happens.

Here are the air timings to watch the Apple “Scary Fast” event in different timezones.

New York (EDT) – 30 October, 08.00 PM

London (GMT) – 31 October, 12.00 AM

San Francisco (PDT) – 30 October, 05:00 AM

New Delhi (IST) – 31 October, 05:30 AM

Beijing (UTC) – 31 October, 08:00 AM

Tokyo (JST) – 31 October, 09:00 AM

Sydney (AEST) – 31 October, 10:00 AM

How to watch the Apple “Scary Fast” event

Now, if you are looking for a place to watch the event, do yourself a favor and stay right here at KnowTechie.

Rid yourself of the hassle of typing an address into your URL bar, as we have embedded the live stream below. You can watch, as the “Scary Fast” announcements unfold here.

However, before starting, you will require a compatible device to stream the event and you also don’t need to be picky. It doesn’t matter if you are an Apple loyalist, an Android aficionado, or even a Windows user, you are all set.

Device Check : Ensure the device you use is compatible to stream the event. It can be anything from an Android smartphone or tablet, an iPhone or iPad, a Windows PC, a Mac, or even a smart TV.

: Ensure the device you use is compatible to stream the event. It can be anything from an Android smartphone or tablet, an iPhone or iPad, a Windows PC, a Mac, or even a smart TV. Mark Your Calendar: Also, be sure to jot down the date and time of the event, or refer to our timings listed above, which covers most major time zones.

Also, be sure to jot down the date and time of the event, or refer to our timings listed above, which covers most major time zones. Internet Connection: Ensure you have an internet connection and make sure it’s a stable one. Apple may launch multiple products at the “Scary Fast” event, and you wouldn’t want to miss a single one!

So, hopefully, you are ready to watch with your device or devices right in your hands, here’s where you can watch it:

Visit Apple’s Website : On the day of the event, head over to Apple’s official website. They usually have a dedicated page for the live events.

: On the day of the event, head over to Apple’s official website. They usually have a dedicated page for the live events. Apple TV App : Alternatively, you can also watch the event through the Apple TV app if you have it installed on your device.

: Alternatively, you can also watch the event through the Apple TV app if you have it installed on your device. YouTube: Apple also streams its events live on its official YouTube channel. be sure to set a reminder so that you won’t miss it.

The options are certainly limited, but it’s all you need if YouTube works great on your device. But if you are not satisfied, you can always subscribe to YouTube Premium to get an ad-free experience.

What to expect at the Apple “Scary Fast” event

We only have a few hours left for the Apple “Scary Fast” event, but the company kept everything mostly under wraps, as till the announcement, we only knew Apple was going to introduce new MacBooks and iMacs in this event.

However, we are not flying blind anymore, courtesy of Mark Gurman, who has revealed the new MacBook Pro models with M3 Pro and M3 Max chips will be revealed during the event Here are the details.

New MacBook Pros

Image: KnowTechie

According to the latest Bloomberg report, the two new MacBook Pro models are codenamed “J514” and “J516.”

While we are not certified geniuses, it didn’t take us long to figure out the number at the end suggests, these are 14- and 16-inch models.

Gurman has also stated that these MacBooks will “Probably” the M3 Pro and M3 Max chips.

In regard to performance, the new chips will surely be one step ahead of the previous generation. The report also states Apple has been testing multiple versions of the M3 Pro and M3 Max.

For the M3 Pro

One baseline version in the works has 12 main processor cores, made up of six high-performance blocks and six high-efficiency cores. Generally speaking, the more cores you have, the more powerful the chip. The product also has 18 cores for processing graphics […]

Another M3 Pro chip seen in testing by developers has 14 main processing cores, including 10 for high performance and four for efficiency, and 30 graphics cores.

Gurman reports only the top-tier version of the M3 Max was tested.

There are multiple versions of the M3 Max in testing, including a top-end version with 16 main processing cores — 12 for high performance and four for efficiency — and 40 graphics cores.

But all doesn’t end here. Apple has tested new memory options including 24GB and 48GB configurations.

And lastly, the report indicates, the new chips are expected to offer better gaming performance along the lines of the iPhone 15 Pro’s A17 Pro chip, which could be indicating hardware ray-tracing.

There are also new iMacs

Image: Apple

Apple redesigned the entire iMac line with the M1 chip back in 2021. so, they are long overdue for an upgrade.

According to Gurman, Apple is expected to launch new iMacs at the upcoming October event, but the company may skip the M2 chip for the iMacs and jump directly to the M3 models, while the design remains mostly the same with minor tweaks here and there.

In addition to that, Apple may totally change the iMac stand but the color options may remain the same as the M1 iMacs.

The report further states, the new M3 chip has been tested and reportedly it features four high-efficiency cores, four efficiency ones, and 10 graphics cores.

And, USB-C accessories

The M1 iMacs came with a color-matched Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad or Magic Mouse and a USB-C to Lightning cable for charging.

We can expect the same from the upcoming new iMacs on Monday, but they will probably be the USB-C version of the Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad, and upside-down charging Magic Mouse.

According to Gurman, as a part of Apple’s grand plan to shift to USB-C connectors, the company will likely roll out updated versions of accessories, which include the trackpad, mouse, and keyboard, completely ditching the old Lightning ports.

That’s all! Currently, we are not sure if Apple has plans to launch any additional products. So, there could be one or two surprises at the October event, but no MacBook Airs, iPads, or AirPods. Let’s hope the company has some, because who doesn’t love surprises?

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

