Apple brings USB-C to Magic Mouse, Keyboard, and Trackpad

Apple kicked off Monday by announcing the new 24-inch iMac powered by the M4 chip and finally rolled out the stable version of Apple Intelligence features to the masses.

Surprisingly, the Cupertino firm also revealed the redesigned Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Keyboard, which you can order now in Black and White.

Apple’s new USB-C Magic Mouse comes with the same baffling flaw

Now, before you start celebrating and ordering the new Magic accessories, let’s make one thing clear. These are basically the same Magic Mouse, Trackpad, and Keyboard but with USB-C ports.

It’s great that Apple has finally eliminated the Lightning port from its Magic accessories. The iPhone did the same last year, and the Mac adopted USB-C long ago.

This will be convenient for users, as they will be able to use a single USB-C cable to charge their iPhones, Macs, and Magic accessories.

However, the most disappointing part is that Apple hasn’t even touched on the design, especially the Magic Mouse, which has one of the most glaring design flaws.

So, yes, the Magic Mouse’s charging port remains at the bottom, a design choice that has baffled Mac users for years.

This means that if your Magic Mouse runs out of charge, you need to plug it in and won’t be able to use it, as you have to flip it upside down.

Basically, all the other wireless mice in existence have overcome this flaw and added a charging port on the sides of the body so that users can use it for whale charging.

Unfortunately, this time, Apple went so far as to change the port but couldn’t change the port’s location.

Either way, the new Magic Mouse, Trackpad, and Keyboard are available for pre-order if you want new USB-C accessories for your Macs.

