XGIMI introduces new range of projectors at IFA 2024

XGIMI has been launching state-of-the-art projectors since 2013, and today, at the IFA Berlin 2024, the company has introduced multiple new home and portable projectors: MoGo 3 Pro, Elfin Flip, AURA 2, HORIZON S Series (Pro & Max), MoGo 2 Plus and Halo+(New).

The MoGo 3 Pro: Redefining Portable Entertainment

Image: XGIMI / KnowTechie

The MoGo 3 Pro is XGIMI’s first EISA award-winning Google TV projector, and it redefines portability. It’s the size of a coffee cup.

Native Netflix support and other popular stream apps.

USB-C port for power bank support.

Advanced DLP tech, 1080P resolution, and a 90% DCI-P3 color gamut.

Keystone correction and intelligent obstacle avoidance – classic XGIMI features.

Ambient light that moves with the music.

Weight: 2.43 lbs

Price: $449 ($499 when bundled with extra powerbase stand.)

The ultra-portable projector also comes with a carrying case and lanyard. It also comes with a multi-angle base stand, which is not only innovative but also convenient, as it doubles as a projector switch. So, you can power up your MoGo 3 Pro just by rotating it out of the base.

Elfin Flip: Cinematic Experience in a Compact Package

Image: XGIMI / KnowTechie

The Elfin Flip is a bit different. It is a smart projector that delivers cinnamic sound and vision.

Portable design and integrated stand allow for easy adjustment and multi-angle projection (up to 150 degrees).

Dolby audio, 1080P resolution, and high brightness.

It packs 400 ISO lumens and is equipped with two 3W speakers.

XGIMI’s Intelligent Screen Adaptation Technology ensures automatic keystone correction.

Powered by WebOS with native Netflix support and provides access to thousands of other apps and streaming services.

Price: $399

Let’s not forget Elfin Flip’s lightweight frame that fits on any desk or shelf, making it ideal for smaller spaces.

AURA2: The Ultimate Luxury Home Theater Experience

Image: XGIMI / KnowTechie

AURA 2 is another EISA award-winning projector from XGIMI that delivers cinema-level audio and video in sleek, unibody packaging.

IMAX Enhanced certification for stunning visuals and exclusive audio format from DTS at home.

Powered by Dual Light 2.0 technology.

Ultra-high brightness and color accuracy with 2300 ISO Lumens.

99% DCI-P3 color gamut and four built-in Harman/Kardon 15W 2-channel speakers.

The AURA 2 is optimized for every environment with its auto keystone correction, wall flatness improvement, wall color adaptation, and smart cognition.

AURA 2 has low-latency gaming support, MEMC for sports, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity for seamless streaming.

It can display up to 150 inches, making it perfect for home entertainment, such as gaming, movies, sports, etc.

Price: $2,699

On a special note, if you love artwork, the new AURA 2 will help you bring it home. Due to its rich color accuracy and with the help of the Ambient Light-Rejecting screen, you can display art at home with AURA 2 while it doubles as a home entertainment system. However, the Ambient Light-Rejecting screen is sold separately.

New HORIZON S Series: HORIZON S Max and HORIZON S Pro

Image: XGIMI / KnowTechie

XGIMI has also launched the HORIZON S Series projectors, including HORIZON S Max and S Pro. These projectors are powered by the HORIZON Max tech introduced at CES 2024, but they are more affordable.

Advanced projectors for home projection with Dual Light 2.0 tech, alongside Tri-Color laser and LED.

HORIZON S Pro is certified by Dolby Vision, while HORIZON S Max is certified by both IMAX Enhanced and Dolby Vision.

Both HORIZON S projectors sport built-in stands that allow for easy adjustments, with 360° horizontal and 135° vertical rotation.

HORIZON S Max is 34.7% brighter than its predecessor, the HORIZON Ultra, due to its dynamic contrast of 1000000:1 and 3100 ISO lumens.

Meanwhile, HORIZON S Pro has the same dynamic contrast ratio of 1000000:1 but has 1800 ISO lumens.

Both projectors are equipped with Harman/Kardon speakers with 2×12W output and DTS, featuring Dolby Audio and DTS, to ensure an enhanced audio experience.

Price: Starts at $1,299 and goes up to $1,899.

In addition, the HORIZON S Series projectors include ISA 5.0 technology for real-time correction and an electric sliding cover for a seamless start-up.

XGIMI has also introduced the new MoGo 2 Plus and Halo+ (New) Google TV projectors

In addition to the previous launches, XGIMI has also unveiled two new Google TV projectors: the MoGo 2 Plus and the Halo+. These projectors have more access to apps, subscriptions, movies, and shows and organize them just for you.

Curated recommendations, the ability to use Google’s search engine to locate movies and shows across thousands of apps, including Netflix.

New remotes for each product with a dedicated Netflix button.

The MoGo 2 Plus and the Halo+ (New) feature the same technical specs, such as ISA 2.0, built-in speakers, Dolby Audio, and compact, sleek unibody and design.

Price: The MoGo 2 Plus is $299 (Walmart exclusive in October 2024), and the Halo+ (New) is $799 on XGIMI.com now.

In addition, the MoGo 2 Plus and the Halo+ (New) support the Google Assistant, so you can find movies and streaming apps, control the projector, and more—all with voice.

