Snapdragon 8s Elite could make affordable flagships much better

Qualcomm just unveiled its new flagship mobile chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, bringing major performance and efficiency upgrades compared to the previous generation.

Now, we have a leak suggesting another Snapdragon Elite chip is on its way, but it will be a mid-range chip.

According to Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the upcoming chip with the model number SM8735 could follow the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and be called the Snapdragon 8s Elite.

Image: DCS on Weibo

Furthermore, DCS stated that the Snapdragon 8s Elite would be more powerful than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 but less powerful than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

The leaker then claimed that the first phones with this chip could arrive as early as April 2025 and that some of them may offer a whopping 7,000 mAh battery.

Qualcomm may launch Snapdragon 8s Elite and 7 Plus in March

The Snapdragon 8s Elite leaks don’t end here.

Another popular leaker, Yogesh Brar, claimed on an X/Twitter post that the Snapdragon 8s processor will accompany another Qualcomm mobile chip with the model number SM7775, presumably the Snapdragon 7 Plus.

Next gen SoCs



SM8735 Snapdragon 8s SM7775 7+



March 2025 release



Likely based on ARM, instead of Nuvia (Oryon) cores — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) December 2, 2024

Brar claims that both chips will be released in March 2025. However, they may not feature Qualcomm’s custom Oryon CPU tech. Instead, the company may use Arm Cortex CPU cores.

That’s all. We don’t have more details on the Snapdragon 8s Elite. In any event, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 was an excellent upper mid-range chip.

If Qualcomm follows in its footsteps, the 8s Elite could become a game-changer.

However, the chipset will lack a few things compared to its flagship counterparts, a common practice to cut costs.

Could the Snapdragon 8s Elite improve affordable flagship smartphones? What features are you hoping to see from this new chip?

