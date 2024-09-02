Galaxy S25 could ditch Exynos chips entirely for Snapdragon

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S25 series in January 2025, and due to that, the frequency of the Galaxy S25 leaks has increased in recent months.

However, the latest leak from the Korean outlet Hankyung makes some pretty interesting claims regarding the processors in Samsung’s upcoming mainstream flagship series.

According to the outlet, the Galaxy S25 series handsets will be exclusively powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chips. This is a major revelation, as Samsung has a long history of using both Snapdragon and Exynos chips in its Galaxy S phones. The Galaxy S23 (Snapdragon) and Galaxy S6 (Exynos) are the only exceptions.

Snapdragon-only Galaxy S25 series sounds promising

Image: Samsung

Snapdragon and Exynos have been at war for years, and sadly, Samsung’s Exynos-powered handsets have always lagged behind the Snapdragon-powered ones in terms of performance.

However, Exynos-powered variants perform better in the battery-life department than Snapdragon models.

In addition, the outlet further reports that Samsung is already developing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 for Galaxy chip, which is specially designed for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. This means the vanilla S25 and S25 Plus would get the regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip. However, this will also be a significant departure from Samsung’s usual practice.

In the meantime, Samsung is rumored to be working to improve the performance of the Exynos 2500 chips, which was previously presumed to be for the Galaxy S25 series.

Image: KnowTechie

But now, the outlet claims that Samsung is considering using it on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7, which are set for mid-2025.

While this is interesting news, and the Snapdragon-only Galaxy S25 series sounds promising, Samsung has never used Exynos chips on its foldable phones.

If the report is accurate, we will witness history in the making, as the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be the first Samsung foldables powered by the Exynos chip.

How using the Exynos chips on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 will impact their sales is an entirely different matter.

What do you think about this potential move from Samsung? Would you rather have a Snapdragon Galaxy S25 or an Exynos-powered one? Let us know in the comments, or our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news