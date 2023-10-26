Qualcomm wraps up its Snapdragon Summit today, announcing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the smartphone chip that will power many flagship devices in 2024.

That’s only part of what we were treated to, as the next gen chip was teased. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will come with desktop-level Oryon cores inside, promising insane performance from a mobile platform.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be the first mobile chipset with Oryon cores

Source: Qualcomm

Qualcomm says 2024’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will include the company’s ambitious Oryon cores. The chip maker didn’t dish out any further details, keeping most of the information close to its vest.

However, Qualcomm also launched the Snapdragon X Elite PC chipset in this year’s Snapdragon Summit, which features the same Oryon cores and is designed for Windows on Arm devices.

That means desktop-level performance is coming to pocket-sized mobile devices for the first time.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 could be more expensive

In addition, a Qualcomm executive has also revealed that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 could be more expensive than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. We speculate the price bump is due to the custom Oryon CPU cores.

Qualcomm senior vice president Chris Patrick stated, “We do expect the (Snapdragon 8) Gen 4 will have some cost increase as we really pursue really astonishing levels of performance (sic),” in response to a question from Android Authority.

Even though the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 already looks pretty impressive, adding the new custom Oryon cores will take the Gen 4 chipset to a new level.

However, it looks like the improved performance and the custom CPU cores will come with the side effect of a price hike.

That would mean 2025’s flagship Android smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, Xiaomi 15 range, and others could end up significantly more expensive.

