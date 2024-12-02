Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 leak hints at significant price hike

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Qualcomm announced its latest flagship mobile chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, with a custom Oryon CPU back in October, and the Android smartphones packing the new chipset have just started arriving.

However, we already have a major leak about its successor, likely to be named the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2.

A report by a Korean outlet, KiPost, spotted by Jukanlosreve on X/Twitter that Qualcomm could significantly hike the price of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 next year.

This is really concerning as Qualcomm has already hiked the price of its chipset, with the Snapdragon 8 Elite, by 20-30%, and another price hike would be deadly for the market.

If the report is accurate, OEMs will be forced to increase the price of their products to keep their profit margins intact.

Any performance improvements for the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2?

Besides the price hike, we have more Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 leaks, and this one comes from the prolific leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo.

Image: Digital Chat Station on Weibo

According to DCS, the next Snapdragon 8 Elite chip will be manufactured using TSMC’s third-generation 3nm fabrication process, N3P.

This process is supposed to improve upon the second-generation 3nm process (N3E) used on the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

Moreover, the leak suggests that the clock speed may also get a boost and that there will be an over 20% performance gain.

Therefore, don’t expect a significant performance leap like the jump from Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 to Snapdragon 8 Elite. However, the leak still suggests a notable performance improvement.

That said, the Snapdragon 8 Elite is already impressive, and the switch to a next-generation manufacturing process could bring several other upgrades, such as an efficiency boost and better battery life.

Do you think a price hike for the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 will hurt the market? Are the performance gains worth the extra cost? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below, or join the conversation on Twitter or Facebook.

