Galaxy S23 fingerprint readers brick with One UI 6.1 update

Samsung recently rolled out the long-awaited One UI 6.1 update, which fulfilled the company’s promise to bring new features to the older flagship Galaxy devices.

However, it seems the new update has also brought some unwanted issues for the Galaxy S23, as users are reporting bricked fingerprint scanners.

The One UI 6.1 rolled out to Galaxy S23, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Z Flip 5 among other Galaxy handsets and tablets, but immediately started causing charging and heating issues for some users.

According to a few Reddit threads, the update has now started causing issues with the fingerprint scanners for some Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra users.

One UI 6.1 is making some Galaxy S23 owners worry

The new issue with the Galaxy S23 series after the One UI 6.1 update has spread like wildfire. While the issue doesn’t seem to have affected all the S23 series handsets, based on the number of complaints, a larger number of S23 users are facing it.

That said, the issue doesn’t have completely bricked the fingerprint sensor.

It ultimately does work after some struggle. But a disappearing fingerprint sensor icon is awkward, to say the least, especially when it is widespread.

In addition, Sammobile has reported that the same One UI update has caused touchscreen issues for some Galaxy S23 users.

Either way, Samsung hasn’t officially addressed the problem, but the company will surely fix it with the next One UI update.

The One UI 6.1 came with only the March 2024 patch, so an April update is coming and is likely around the corner.

