Samsung quietly launches Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 with a new chip

Samsung first launched its budget tablet, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, back in 2020. But the Korean company didn’t stop there.

The company refreshed the tablet two years later, naming it Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022. And now we have another refresh, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024.

The rumors about the second Tab S6 Lite refresh have been circling the web for a while. But it seemed foolish for the company to stick to a 4-year-old naming convention for a new tablet.

However, proving us wrong, Samsung has officially listed the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 on its Romanian website.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 price, design and specs

Image: Samsung Romania/KnowTechie

While the official Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 doesn’t reveal the tablet’s price, it does reveal the complete specs and a bunch of official product images.

Design-wise the 2024 Tab S6 Lite retains the same as its predecessors. But it now has a new Mint color option.

The biggest update is probably under the hood, as the 2024 Tab S6 Lite sports an unspecified processor. However, the listed clock speed indicates the Exynos 1280 SoC.

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2020 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 Display 10.4-inch TFT LCD with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 2000 x 1200 resolution. 10.4-inch TFT LCD with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 2000 x 1200 resolution. 10.4-inch TFT LCD with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 2000 x 1200 resolution. Processor Exynos 9611 (10nm) Qualcomm SM7150 Snapdragon 732G (8 nm)

Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm) Unnamed Octa-core processor – likely Exynos 1280. RAM 4GB 4GB 4GB Storage 64GB/128GB – dedicated microSDXC slot. 64GB/128GB – dedicated microSDXC slot. 64GB/128GB – dedicated microSDXC slot. Battery & Charging 7040 mAh, non-removable with 15W wired charging support. 7040 mAh, non-removable with 15W wired charging support. 7040 mAh, non-removable with 15W wired charging support. Cameras Rear Camera: 8MP wide, 1080p@30fps

Front Camera: 5MP, 1080p@30fps Rear Camera: 8MP wide, 1080p@30fps

Front Camera: 5MP wide, 1080p@30fps Rear Camera: 8MP wide, 1080p@30fps

Front Camera: 5MP wide, 1080p@30fps OS Android 10, upgradable to Android 13 – One UI 5 Android 12, upgradable to Android 14 – One UI 6 Android 14, One UI 6.1 Weight & Dimensions 467 g (1.03 lb) & 244.5 x 154.3 x 7 mm (9.63 x 6.07 x 0.28 in) 467 g (1.03 lb) & 244.5 x 154.3 x 7 mm (9.63 x 6.07 x 0.28 in) 467 g (1.03 lb) & 244.5 x 154.3 x 7 mm (9.63 x 6.07 x 0.28 in) Colors Chiffon Pink, Angora Blue, Oxford Gray Chiffon Pink, Angora Blue, Oxford Gray Oxford Gray, Mint, Rose Gold

Besides the process, the rest of the specs mostly remain unchanged.

The tablet still sports a 10.4-inch TFT display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 2000 x 1200 resolution.

You will find a single 8MP camera on the tablet’s rear capable of 1080p video recording and a 5MP camera at the front for selfies.

The new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 uses the same 7,040mAh battery and 15W charging support as its predecessors.

Image: Samsung Romania/KnowTechie

It still offers S Pen support and comes in the box.

The 2024 Tab S6 Lite runs the latest One UI 6.1. However, it may not support any new Galaxy AI tricks due to software limitations.

Interestingly, despite the Exynos 1280 being 5G-capable, the new Tab S6 Lite only offers LTE connectivity.

Additional features include a 3.5mm headphone jack and a microSD card slot.

The US pricing and availability of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 is a mystery at the moment.

The 2022 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is currently listed on the Samsung website for $429. So, if the 2024 version hits the American market, we expect the tablet to cost around or slightly over $400.

