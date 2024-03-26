   
Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 to sport titanium frame and Exynos variants

An Exynos variant would be a first for the Galaxy Z series.

A samsung galaxy z flip 6 smartphone, displayed half-folded, showing its external and internal screens, with a visible camera bump on the back.
Image: Smartprix

Samsung is reportedly opting for a titanium frame for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and its in-house Exynos chip for some variants. 

We reported yesterday that the company might introduce a titanium frame to its flagship book-style foldable, Galaxy Z Fold 6

Now, it seems the Z Flip 6 will receive the same treatment. 

In addition, multiple leakers, including Kro, claim that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 could adopt an Exynos variant in addition to Snapdragon, which would be a first, as the Galaxy Z series has always been Snapdragon flagships since the beginning.

Leaked Galaxy Z Flip 6 specs

Two modern smartphones with foldable designs displayed against a white background, one partially folded in an upright position and the other fully folded, showing an external screen and camera module.
Image: Smartprix

According to the leaker, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 may see a cover screen or Flex Window upgrade, bumping up the refresh rate to 120Hz. 

Last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 featured a significant cover screen upgrade, increasing its size from 1.9-inch to 3.4-inch. The only trade-off was the refresh rate remained 60Hz. 

In addition, the Z Flip 6 may come with a 12GB RAM variant. The prior Galaxy Z Flip models have only 8GB RAM variants. The 256GB and 512GB storage will remain available. 

Lastly, some tipsters are reporting that the Galaz Flip 6 will sport titanium sides, like its big brother Galaxy Z Fold 6. 

However, the claims don’t have much of a backing. Even the leaker Ravegnus’s X/Twitter account has mysteriously disappeared. The leaker previously reported Galaxy Z Fold 6 would feature titanium sides.

As we can’t ensure the validity of these leaks, it would be best to take them with a grain of salt unless reports with concrete evidence appear before the early July launch

