Galaxy Z Flip 6 leaked renders reveal a thicker profile

Whether Samsung will launch a Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra or only the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6, the book-style foldable is guaranteed to be accompanied by a single clamshell-type foldable – the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

A recent leak has revealed multiple high-quality CAD renders of the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6, and it looks the same as its predecessor.

The leaked renders come from Smartprix in collaboration with @OnLeaks, revealing Samsung’s next-generation flip phone for the first time in a Mint colorway.

Galaxy Z Flip 6’s extra thickness could be due to a bigger battery

Image: Smartprix

Based on the leaked CAD renders, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 looks the same as its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, in the Mint colorway.

The flip phone sports an approximately 6.7-inch internal, foldable screen with a centered punch-hole camera, and the bezels are nearly identical to the current Gen Z Flip.

The renders also showcase an external view of the handset, revealing the same 3.4-inch folder-shaped cover screen, a dual-camera setup, and the flash is also at the same position.

So, the previous report about the Galaxy Z Flip 6 getting larger screens seems wildly inaccurate.

Image: Smartprix

However, the Z Fold 6 is a bit thicker. The handset measures about 165.0 x 71.7 x 7.4mm in unfolded position. In contrast, the Z Flip 5 measures 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9mm.

The depth has increased significantly from 6.9mm to 7.4mm, which could be the result of adding a larger 4,000 mAh battery, articulated in a previous leak.

The renders also provide a peek at the device’s folding mechanism, which again seems to be the same as its predecessor with no gap.

While almost everything seems to be the same with the Galaxy Z Flip 6, we hope Samsung reduces the crease on the folding screen a bit.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 expected specs

Image: Smartprix

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is to retain the 6.7-inch inner display and 3.4-inch cover display alongside the same 120Hz refresh rate as the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Under the hood, the handset is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy SoC, and to spice things up, we expect Samsung to add the advanced AI features we have seen on the Galaxy S24, alongside a couple of new foldable-specific AI features.

It is also evident from the renders that Samsung will retain the same dual camera setup, with the Z Flip 6, so we also expect the same 12MP sensors.

Image: Smartprix

As mentioned earlier, the Z Flip 6 should come with a 4,000 mAh battery, improving the predecessor’s battery life issues.

Otherwise, the One UI 6.1 based on Android 14 will power the handset, and expect seven years of software updates.

Last but not least, we expect Samsung to retain the older pricing. So, the starting price would be $999 for the base variant with 256GB of internal storage.

So, from these renders, we presume another year of incremental updates. And to know whether there are any more updates, we will have to wait for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 launch, which is slated for late July.

