New Galaxy A55 leak reveals a better build and improved chipset

The Samsung Galaxy A55 is the successor to the company’s one of the best mid-range Android smartphones, the Galaxy A54, and the latest leak takes a deep dive into the A55’s specs and price details.

The latest leak comes from Winfuture, which paints a clearer picture of the upcoming Galaxy A55 – what it could offer and how it differs from its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy A55 expected design and dimensions

Image: Android Headlines

Based on the previously leaked renders, the Galaxy A55 is to retain the flatter design language we have seen on the Galaxy S24 series, and the latest leak corroborates the same.

On the other hand, there will be a shift in the materials used. The Galaxy A54 featured a plastic frame, but Samsung is rumored to switch to aluminum on the Galaxy A55, which explains the increased weight and thicker dimensions.

The glass back combined with the metal frame will make the A55 a member of Samsung’s premium build-quality smartphones, increasing the weight to 213 grams from 202 grams on the A54.

The dimensions of the phones are also slightly increased to 161.1 x 77.4 x 8.2mm from Galaxy A54’s 158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm.

Galaxy A55 display and expected specs

Image: MySmartPrice

Display-wise, the Galaxy A55 is expected to sport a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED panel, slightly larger than its predecessor. The display will also have a 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the A55 will have the Exynos 1480 processor, sporting four high-performance cores with a clock speed of 2.75 GHz and four power-efficient cores with a clock speed of 2.0 GHz.

It looks like a considerable improvement over the Galaxy A54’s Exynos 1380. However,r we need to wait for actual benchmark tests before making any assumptions.

Samsung’s in-house Exynos 1480 will be paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage.

According to the leak, the Galaxy A55’s cameras remain unchanged. So, on the back, there will be a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization, accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

Image: MySmartPrice

At the front, the same 32MP camera as the Galaxy A54 will take care of the selfies. ‘

While the leak doesn’t specify any upgrades to the A55’s camera system, Samsung could implement better software processing or slight hardware improvements behind the scenes.

The handset will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery for great endurance, similar to its predecessor, and will retain the same 25W fast charging.

One of the most awaited features, wireless charging, is missing again.

However, this is just a guess, as the leak doesn’t explicitly mention anything about wireless charging. So, there’s still hope.

In terms of additional features, the Galaxy A55 will sport an IP67 dust and water-resistance rating, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and stereo speakers, the same as its predecessor.

Software-wise, the A55 is expected to come with One UI 6.1 powered by Android 14 out-of-the-box, which also means new AI features, but we are unsure which ones.

Rumored pricing and availability of the Galaxy A55

Image: MySmartPrice

According to the leak, the Galaxy A55 will start at €449 ($470) in Europ in Navy, Ice blue, White, and Purple colorways.

While the US pricing wasn’t revealed, the device is expected to be similarly priced as its predecessor, which started at $449.

Considering the recent trend, there’s also a possibility of a slight price bump in Europe.

So, it is safe to assume the Galaxy A55 will be priced under $500, which is still an attractive mid-range smartphone price.

As for availability, the leak suggests a mid-March 2024 launch in Germany. So, we may see Samsung’s next mid-range king in the United States as soon as March, so expect an official announcement soon.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news