Galaxy Z Fold 6 leak reveals a bigger battery and titanium body

The new batch of folding smartphones from Samsung is on the horizon, with an estimation of a late July launch, and an early Galaxy Z Fold 6 leak has surfaced, indicating significant changes.

Samsung dominates the foldable market, and why shouldn’t it? The company single-handedly made folding smartphones mainstream. A trend other tech giants soon started following.

Take the Galaxy Z Fold 5 for example, which is a few months old at this point. While the handset’s hardware falls behind its competitors, it is still the top contender in the foldable smartphone market.

However, the early leak from the tipster Chun Bhai indicates we could see significant changes on the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 could be very different from its predecessor

Galaxy Z Fold6 rumour from my sources

No S Pen slot

Little wider, more of S24 Ultra style sharp edges

Snap 8 Gen 3

4600 mAh

3 cams

Improved udc

Titanium build

Much thinner and lighter (11mm when folded)

3 colour options — Chun Bhai (@chunvn8888) February 21, 2024

According to the leaker, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be “much thinner and lighter” than its predecessor. Hee says the device will measure 11mm when folded, which is relatively thin.

In contrast, the Z Fold 5 measures 13.4mm in folded condition.

In addition, the handset could also feature sharper edges and a titanium frame like the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and there will be no S Pen slot again.

The leaker also mentions the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for the Z Fold 6, which is understandable as Samsung might use the latest Qualcomm chipset for its next flagship foldable.

Interestingly, the leaker reveals the Galaxy Z Fold 6 may come with a larger 4,600mAh battery compared to the 4,400mAh battery on the Z Fold 5.

Previously, we reported the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 batteries were spotted on the BIS website, indicating increased capacity.

The leaker Yogesh Brar also chimed in, revealing the likely specs for the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s cameras.

50+10+12

6.4" — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) February 21, 2024

According to Brar, the Z Fold 6 may keep the same cameras as its predecessor – a 50MP primary camera, 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and 12MP ultrawide camera.

Additionally, Brar says the cover display will be larger at 6.4 inches, up from the 6.2-inch on the Z Fold 5.

A previous leak also revealed the Galaxy Z Fold 6 could feature a wider cover screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Image: Pigtou/Xleaks7

However, it will also change the aspect ratio of the internal screen to 1.08:1, making the device more squarish.

Blogger yeux1122 on Naver (via Revegnus on X/Twitter) has also revealed a few details, which corroborate the previous claims.

The post points to an improved feel and durability of the foldable’s ultra-thin glass (UTG), a thinner and more durable hinge, and a thinner overall design.

In addition, the leaker also claims an improved under-display selfie camera with a better aperture and appearance for the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The leaker also mentions,16GB of RAM and a maximum of 1TB of storage for the Z Fold 6 with a weight of 248 grams.

Either way, if all the mentioned changes are coming to the Galaxy Z Fold 6, it will turn out to be a vastly different product than its predecessor. Whether that is a good or bad thing – only time will tell.

