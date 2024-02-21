Leak says Galaxy Ring will launch alongside the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6

Samsung’s very first Smart ring, the Galaxy Ring, officially came to light at the Galaxy S24 series launch last month.

While Samsung revealed quite a few bits about its first Smart ring during the presentation, the company failed to provide a specific launch date for its new wearable.

While there have been a lot of speculations about the Galaxy Ring’s launch date, a Samsung executive even hinted about a second-half of 2024 launch, but nothing concrete.

Now, it seems more information about Samsung’s new wearable’s launch date has come to light.

Galaxy Ring to come with ECG functionality and blood flow measurement

Samsung is scheduled to unveil the Galaxy Ring at its Unpacked event in the latter half of July this year.



Currently in the prototype production stage, it is expected to enter full-scale production in the second quarter. It also appears that it will be released in approximately… — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) February 20, 2024

The information comes from ET News (through Revegnus on X/Twitter). According to the report, the Galaxy Ring is scheduled to launch at the second Unpacked event of the year, slated for late July.

It’s highly likely Samsung will also unveil the Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 at that event.

In addition, the outlet says Samsung’s Smart ring will offer features such as ECG functionality and “blood flow measurement.”

The outlet also speculates the ring will support wireless payments and enable users to control other devices with it, similar to smart home devices.

Lastly, ET News adds that the Galaxy Ring will come in eight sizes. It is currently in the prototype production stage and will enter the mass production stage in early Q2.

Either way, a late July launch seems likely, corroborating the Samsung executive’s claim on LinkedIn – the Galaxy Ring is scheduled to launch for the second half of the year.

