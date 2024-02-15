Galaxy S24’s Instant Slow-Mo is coming to more Galaxy devices

Samsung launched the Galaxy S24 series last month with top-of-the-line hardware and numerous advanced features, and Instant Slow-Mo is one such popular feature.

It allows users to simply tap and hold any video to play it in interpolated slow motion seamlessly. It is quite crowd-pleasing and has become one of the most popular features.

The feature is currently limited to the latest Galaxy S24 handset, although not for long.

Samsung has announced on its Korean community forum (via Tarun Vats on X/Twitter) that the Instant Slow-Mo feature is coming to the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Tab S9 series.

Galaxy S24’s Instant Slow-Mo is likely to arrive with the One UI 6.1 update next month

The new Instant Slow-mo feature in the Galaxy S24 lets you enjoy specific moments in smooth slow motion while watching videos in the gallery or video player app.



The community forum’s moderator explains that Samsung employs both NPU and GPU to power the Instant Slow-Mo feature, requiring 16.6 milliseconds of processing time, resulting in smooth real-time video playback.

Hence, the feature will not be making its way into the older Galaxy flagships, like the Galaxy S22 series.

While a release window wasn’t specified, the moderators from Samsung will notify the users when it is ready to push out the feature.

So, we are guessing it will be part of the One UI 6.1 update, which is tipped to arrive to some older Galaxy devices next month.

We’re glad that Samsung is finally letting the feature come to more Galaxy devices. Instant Slow-Mo is also able to create slow-motion clips from local videos, eliminating the need for a separate slow-mo recording.

