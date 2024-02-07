If you can’t use Android Auto on your Galaxy S24, you’re not alone

Now that Galaxy S24 phones have been delivered, bugs are bound to be found, and it seems that the first issues are related to Android Auto.

Much like it happened after the launch of the S23 last year, some S24 owners have complained about the app freezing or crashing when attempting to connect to their car’s system, rendering it unusable.

Samsung’s UK support page acknowledges the problem and explains that issues have been noticed by drivers of Volkswagen, Skoda, or SEAT cars.

Samsung:

“Some users have reported that they are unable to use Android Auto to connect their Galaxy S24 to their Volkswagen, Skoda, or SEAT cars. If you are experiencing this issue, try the steps below.



If none of these steps resolve your issue, please contact your Volkswagen, Skoda, or SEAT customer centre or service centre. These manufacturers have confirmed that they are working on software updates for the affected vehicles.”

The issue appears to be limited to certain models of Samsung Galaxy S24 phones, although it is unclear which specific models are affected. Owners of the affected phones are encouraged to contact Samsung customer support for assistance.

You can also try to fix the issue yourself. Among the recommended steps are double-checking the settings in case there’s anything blocking Android Auto from connecting.

Another solution could be trying a different USB cable and running updates for Android Auto on your phone. It probably also doesn’t hurt to update your car’s infotainment system.

Samsung has not provided any updates on when a fix will be available, but they are expected to release a software update to address the issue.

Android Auto users are advised to keep an eye out for any updates to the app or their phone’s operating system.

Can you suggest any solutions? Maybe you know something we don’t? Drop us a line below in the comments below.

