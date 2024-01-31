Get the Galaxy S24 and save up to $750 + free $150 Gift Card

The brand-new Samsung Galaxy S24 will officially launch on Wednesday, January 31. So to kick things off, Best Buy has a little something something for you.

For those of you hankering to be the first to show off this shiny new toy, pre-order the Galaxy S24, and you could save up to a whopping $750.

But wait, here’s where it gets good. On top of that extremely generous trade-in allowance, you’ll also receive a $150 Best Buy Card. Isn’t that like getting a cherry on top of your sundae?

Best Buy: Samsung Galaxy S24 4.5 Save up to $750 on the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Series with pre-order, qualifying trade-in, and double the storage. Also, get up to a $150 Best Buy e-Gift Card. What We Like: Significant Savings: The pre-order deal provides a substantial discount of up to $870, making it a cost-effective time to upgrade.

Bonus Perks: The addition of a $150 Best Buy e-Gift card adds extra value to your purchase.

Increased Storage: Double the storage space means more room for apps, photos, and videos without worrying about running out of space.

Limited-Time Offer: This is a one-day-only offer, making it imperative for potential buyers to act fast to avail these benefits. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

But let’s not forget about the phone itself. The Galaxy S24 is Samsung’s latest flagship, and it’s pretty insane for what it has under the hood. It boasts an impressive array of features that’ll have you drooling.

We’re talking about a dazzling display, a super-fast processor, and a camera that could make a professional photographer weep with joy.

Current Trade-In Estimates Phone Model Trade In Price ($) iPhone 11 235.00 iPhone 15 Pro Max 1100.00 iPhone 14 Pro Max 797.00 iPhone 13 Pro Max 602.00 iPhone 13 376.00 iPhone 12 291.00 iPhone 12 Pro Max 413.00 iPhone XR 174.00 Galaxy S23 Ultra 651.00 iPhone 14 548.00 iPhone 13 Pro 526.00 iPhone 14 Plus 551.00 iPhone 14 Pro 720.00 iPhone 15 Pro 902.00 Via Sell Cell

Plus, as part of the deal, you get double the storage. That’s like getting an extra suitcase when you’re already packing for a vacation.

Samsung Galaxy S24: Double the storage, double the savings

Source: Arsene Lupin on X

Now, let’s get down to brass tacks. This is a limited-time offer, so you’ll need to act faster than a cat chasing a laser pointer.

So, here’s the game plan. Head on over to Best Buy’s website and pre-order the Galaxy S24. Trade in your qualifying device, and watch as the dollars drop off the price. But remember, it’s today only. So, get your game face on and grab this deal before it vanishes into thin air.

Don’t say we didn’t warn you about this super deal. This is indeed the tech version of finding a golden ticket in your chocolate bar.

So, what are you waiting for? Pre-order your Galaxy S24 here and start the countdown for the Galaxy S25. See ya next year.

Best Buy: Samsung Galaxy S24 4.5 Save up to $750 on the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Series with pre-order, qualifying trade-in, and double the storage. Also, get up to a $150 Best Buy e-Gift Card. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news