Galaxy S24 to have seven years of updates and pay-to-use Galaxy AI

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event is all set for this week, where the famed tech company is launching the Galaxy S24 series.

However, just days before the launch, we have a few last-minute leaks, courtesy of Android Headlines.

According to the publication, they have come across a few official Galaxy S24 promo images revealing some astonishing details about the device, including Samsung’s renewed update policy for the new flagships and Galaxy AI details.

Seven major Android updates for Galaxy S24 – where have we heard that before?

According to the outlet, Samsung is planning seven years of major Android updates for the Galaxy S24 handsets – matching what Google has done for its Pixel handsets.

However, the significance of this leak is far greater if it becomes true. It means the Galaxy handsets will get Android updates up until the release of Android 21.

We speculate that seven years of major Android updates means the S24 handsets will also receive seven years of security updates from the company to keep up.

Up until now, Google was the only company offering seven significant Android updates with its Pixel 8 series. It seems Samsung is gunning for Google on more than one front.

However, it is unclear at the moment if the Korean company will extend the same update policy for its older Galaxy flagships, e.g., the Galaxy S23 series. It seems unlikely, though.

Get ready to pay for the Galaxy AI

In addition, the leak reveals that Samsung may hide the Galaxy AI features behind a paywall – maybe not immediately, but at some point in the not-so-distant future.

The Galaxy S24 lineup has been rumored to be integrated with the Galaxy AI smarts, resulting in features like Live Translate and Pixel-like photo editing tools.

According to the leaked promo material, the Galaxy AI features will be free of charge until at least 2025 on supported Galaxy devices.

While the leaked materials don’t say it explicitly, it seems like Samsung does have plans to charge for certain advanced Galaxy AI features after 2024.

Of course, all this is just speculation at the moment. We need to wait for the company to make confirmation before jumping the gun.

Also, there’s a possibility that users may have to sign in to their Samsung accounts to use some AI features on the S24 lineup. But, no word on which features will have this requirement.

