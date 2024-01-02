Galaxy S24’s AI features leak, including a Pixel-like Magic Editor

Samsung is all set to announce its mainstream flagship phone, the Galaxy S24 series, in January 2024, which will set a high bar for Android smartphones to appear in the coming months.

Now, we already have a fair idea of how the next Galaxy S series will be. Designs, colors, pricing, and most of the spec details have already been leaked. Reports also suggest that AI will play a pivotal role in these new phones.

Now, we have a bit of an idea about Samsung’s new Galaxy AI. But the latest leak from tipster Arsène Lupin provides more details about the upcoming AI features to the Galaxy S24 series.

The leaker has likely discovered the details from a premature retailer listing of the phones, and here are the AI features that the leak mentions.

Live Translate: Speak foreign languages on the spot, right from inside the Samsung Phone app, with Live Translate. Generative Edit: Move or remove objects. Fill in empty space with Generative Edit. Requires Samsung account log in and internet connection.

You don’t really need a Galaxy phone to enjoy the Live Translate feature

Source: Arsene Lupin on X

Live Translate is easily one of the coolest features Samsung is bringing with the Galaxy S24 series that allows AI to translate your calls right on the spot.

However, Nikkei Asia has shed more light on the feature, stating that the AI Live Translate Call will initially support languages with “the most users,” like English and Spanish.

The outlet asserts that support for the Korean and Japanese languages will be added later.

Nikkei further added that this new translation feature will work even if you are talking with someone using a non-Samsung phone.

Hence, it doesn’t matter if someone calls you from an iPhone or Xiaomi. People will benefit from this feature regardless of their smartphone’s brand when talking to someone with a Samsung Galaxy handset.

We are happy to see that Samsung isn’t limiting its new AI feature just for the sake of it on both ends of a call, like some other brands.

Galaxy S24’s new Generative Edit feature feels similar to Pixel’s Magic Editor

Source: Arsene Lupin on X

The second most interesting titbit is the new “Generative Edit” feature, which feels quite similar to Google’s Magic Editor tool from Pixel 8.

Samsung describes the feature can move or remove objects, and fill in empty space with Generative Edit. However, it requires a Samsung account login and an internet connection.

If this sounds familiar, you are not the only one. While there are a few differences with Google’s Magic Editor on the Pixel 8 series, the feature also requires Google Photos backup and an internet connection.

However, what is most interesting is that despite Snapdragon 8 Gen 3’s superiority over Google’s Tensor chips, Samsung’s feature still needs a stable internet connection.

That said, the leaked material does mention the feature will be available across all the Galaxy S24 series handsets.

There are more AI features to come with the Galaxy S24 series

Source: Arsene Lupin on X

While the “Live Translate” and “Generative Edit” are exceptional additions’ the Galaxy S24 series phones are expected to come with more AI features.

Previously a major One UI 6.1 leak revealed numerous AI features for the Galaxy S24 series, including an AI chatbot, tone adjustments for text, and more.

So, there will be no shortage of AI features when Samsung unveils the Galaxy S24 a few weeks later. Here are the other highlighted features mentioned in the leaked document.

Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus

Nightography Zoom : Bring your night into the light. Incredible low light shots made easy.

: Bring your night into the light. Incredible low light shots made easy. High Resolution: Share more of life’s most share worthy moments in natural, true to life color with 50MP camera.

Share more of life’s most share worthy moments in natural, true to life color with 50MP camera. Screen Display: See it all in stunning detail on the bigger and brighter screens* of Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus. Look at your pics outside without squinting or looking for shade. And wind down before bed with your screen at just the right brightness, thanks to Eye Comfort Shield. No matter where you are, see what you love clearly. *As compared to Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Nightography Zoom: Brighten up your night with Nightography on Galaxy S24 Ultra. Want a closer look? Zoom in from a distance, even in low light.

Brighten up your night with Nightography on Galaxy S24 Ultra. Want a closer look? Zoom in from a distance, even in low light. High Resolution: Share every detail of life’s most share worthy moments in natural, true to life color with an industry leading 200MP camera.

Share every detail of life’s most share worthy moments in natural, true to life color with an industry leading 200MP camera. Screen Display: Take your streaming and gaming to the edge with Galaxy S24 Ultra. Whether you’re watching, winning or even writing, the brighter, a flatter screen gives you more room to do what you love.

In addition, Lupin leaked a few high-quality renders of the entire Galaxy S24 series on the very same day as the AI leak.

While the said images have been deleted likely because Samsung is currently hell-bent on taking down media leaks, Digital Trends managed to save them before the removal.

Image: Arsène Lupin on X

Interestingly, Samsung is marketing the Nightography Zoom feature for all three Galaxy S24 handsets. However, the Galaxy S24 Ultra gets a special mention for zoom courtesy of its superior optical zoom setup.

According to previous leaks, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S24 series on January 17, which is soon. We’re sure to get more leaks revealing more key details in the coming days, so stay tuned.

