Galaxy S24’s possible launch date and pre-order offers leaked 

It’s the new year, and the Samsung Galaxy S24 series launch is almost here. Samsung’s upcoming handsets have leaked quite a but. The latest leak highlights a possible launch date alongside a few pre-order benefits for the Galaxy S24 series.

The next Galaxy S handsets are shaping to up be excellent. Samsung is keeping the design mostly the same, with iPhone-like flat edges. We are also aware of most of the S24 specifications and colors.

Galaxy S24 series with Galaxy AI could launch on January 17

Galaxy S24’s January 17 is not a secret at this point. However, the latest leak from Arsène Lupin reaffirms the launch will happen that day.

According to the leaker, the Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024 will take place in San José, California, at 10 am PST. There’s also an animation for the Galaxy AI attached to the leak.

In addition, the leaker Alvin has posted Samsung’s marketing material on X/Twitter with the Galaxy AI branding for Brazil.

The branding is in Portuguese, the primary language in Brazil, and the branding says “Galaxy IA.” However, we expect the English version to say “Galaxy AI.”

Samsung kiosks/retailers in Brazil already displayed the main marketing material of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. 💀



You can see the slogan there, it will be "Galaxy AI✨ is here" in English. pic.twitter.com/9eegL3Ud6Z — Alvin (@sondesix) January 2, 2024

Here are the Galaxy S24 pre-order benefits

This information comes from Sammobile, who acquired it from a Korean social platform Naver, highlighting the pre-order benefits for the Galaxy S24 series.

According to the leak, Samsung will apparently let users double the storage on the S24 series with the pre-order offer.

So, for example, you were opting and pre-paid for a 128GB variant, you will get the 256GB version of the same.

However, this isn’t anything new for Samsung. The company did the same with the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S23 series in the US. The company is consistent with its pre-order strategy.

In addition, the company may also provide discounts on the Galaxy Buds FE and the Galaxy Watch as a pre-order offer.

While the model of the Galaxy Watch on offer isn’t clear yet, the company has been sticking to the Watch 4 for the last two years. So, we are assuming this year will be Galaxy Watch 5.

However, all these are just conjectures at the moment. We recommend waiting until Samsung’s official announcement to be sure of these things, and by the looks of it, that will be pretty soon.

