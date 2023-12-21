Huge Galaxy S24 leak reveals all, including some confusing details

It’s becoming almost impossible to absorb all the Samsung Galaxy S24 series leaks due to the sheer volume. Today itself, we’ve already seen the S24 series in different colors, and another Galaxy Unpacked 2024 date leak.

On top of that, a veteran leaker has posted a pretty official-looking image that reveals the entire specs sheet of the upcoming handsets.

Veteran leaker, Evan Blass has posted on Threads an image of what appears to be the official Galaxy S24 series spec sheet on Threads, including some confusing details.

Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus will be very similar

Source: Evan Blass on Threads

The Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus features are practically the same, as you would expect. Both devices are reportedly to come with an Armor Aluminum 2.0 design.

As expected, the Galaxy S24 Plus would sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ screen, while the vanilla S24 will have a 6.2-inch FHD+ screen.

The S24 Plus will reportedly feature 12GB RAM and 256GB or 512GB storage, while 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage for the vanilla edition.

Both devices are to sport a 50MP primary camera, 30x digital zoom, and a “dual telephoto” system with 2x and 3x zoom.

However, previous leaks only revealed a single 3x telephoto camera. So, it might sound a bit confusing, but the company offers a 2x zoom option on its phones via cropping from the primary camera – we are guessing the same thing may happen here.

The S24 Plus will sport a 4,900mAh battery with the capability to hit the 65% capacity in 30 minutes. Meanwhile, the base Galaxy S24 has a 4,000mAh battery with the capacity to reach 50% in 30 minutes.

Nevertheless, the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus seem decent without much of a change, likely because Samsung is more focused on AI this year.

However, we are still missing a lot of information, like the pricing and availability, but on the plus side, the launch is pretty soon — less than a month away.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra telephoto rumor seems pretty vague

Source: Arsene Lupin on X

The leak reveals the Galaxy S24 Ultra will get a titanium design sporting a 6.8-inch QHD+ screen, 12GB of RAM, 256GB or 512GB of storage, a 5,000mAh battery capable of hitting 65% in 30 minutes, and a 200MP primary camera.

The spec sheet also reveals that all three devices in the Galaxy S24 series will sport the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, 2,000 nits of brightness, 8K recording, and new software features like a “smart keyboard” and dynamic lock screen.

However, the zoom section for the S24 Ultra seems a bit confusing.

According to the leak, the “Ultra” variant is said to offer a “quad telephoto” system and has also mentioned 2x, 3x, 5x, and 10x zoom.

It is confusing and doesn’t clear up the conflicting rumors of the Ultra device having either a 3x and 10x dual telephoto camera setup or a 3x and 5x telephoto pairing.

Now, if we had to guess, Samsung is likely using cropping to get 10x zoom from a 5x camera.

And the “quad telephoto” is the company trying to be smart with the marketing, implying native 2x, 3x, 5x, and 10x zoom.

That said, we are also talking about the same company that invented the “hybrid-optic zoom” term for the Galaxy S20/S20 Plus/S21/S21 Plus that employed hybrid zoom from a 1x camera.

In simple terms, Samsung’s “quad telephoto” could have a completely different meaning, which we can’t be sure of until the January 17, 2024 launch.

