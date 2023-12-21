Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event date leaks again

We only have a few days left for the year to end, and just before it, the date for Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event has leaked. It comes right after a really detailed look at the S24 in different colors.

Yes, it’s the same event where the company is expected to unveil the Galaxy S24 series. However, we have heard of the leaked launch date before.

The leak comes from the tipster Evan Blass, who posted an official-looking GIF timer on his X/Twitter account, counting down for the Galaxy Unpacked 2024.

The visuals are pretty official-looking, making it likely that the leak is directly from Samsung.

Samsung will also unveil Galaxy AI during the Galaxy Unpacked 2024

We just reported about our first glance at the Galaxy S24 series’s colors; they look stunning, of course. But within hours, leaker Evan Blass is here with an actual GIF countdown timer for the Galaxy Unpacked 2024.

The GIF also confirms Samsung will hold Galaxy Unpacked on January 18 at 3 AM KST.

The mentioned date and time on the GIF translate to a January 17 launch date in the US, as expected from previous leaks. Samsung is already expected to host an in-person event in San Jose, California, on that date.

The GIF also reveals the words, “Galaxy AI is coming,” which undoubtedly refers to the on-device AI assistant expected on the Galaxy S24 series.

We came to know of Galaxy AI a month ago, which will reportedly be far smarter than Bixby and enable “barrier-free communication, simplified productivity, and unconstrained creativity.”

One of its advertised capabilities includes the ability to function as a personal translator during calls, integrated into the native calling app.

We also know the One UI 6.1 will bring loads of new AI features similar to what Google offers for its Pixel smartphones.

Now that the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 date has leaked, we expect an official announcement from Samsung pretty soon.

