Samsung teases mysterious Galaxy AI camera tricks for S24

After officially announcing the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 on January 17, Samsung is now, teasing the Galaxy S24 series’s capabilities with a couple of videos showcasing the phrase “Zoom with Galaxy AI is coming.”

It is indeed true that this year, Samsung is banking a lot on AI, with a lot of the leaks and teasers mentioning Galaxy AI. In addition, there’s also the hint at a Google partnership to use Bard on the S24 handsets.

However, the latest teaser from Samsung comes in the form of three videos on the company’s reservation page for the Galaxy S24 series.

Samsung boasts zoom capabilities implemented with Galaxy AI

Every video on that page carries the phrase “Zoom with Galaxy AI is coming.” We don’t know the exact meaning of the phrase, but the videos show some really cool tricks, likely to come to S24 with One UI 6.1.

The first video is simple enough. We assume it shows the lenses of the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the different levels of zoom on a hot air balloon.

However, things start to get weird with the second video. The second video doesn’t show Samsung’s impressive zoom capabilities like 30x or 40x.

Surprisingly, the video focuses on a woman wandering in a busy fair. That’s not all. In the video, the woman simply pinches her fingers as if she is zooming in on a smartphone display.

After her action, a stuffed bear on someone else’s hand in the fair suddenly enlarges.

It is difficult to gauge what Samsung is exactly trying to say with the new teasers. The third video also doesn’t reveal anything new.

It is the same as the second video. However, this time, the same girl is enlarging an ice cream.

If it comes only to the first video, we would say Samsung is trying to show that the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the rest of the S24 series devices will be capable of amazing zoom with incredible details.

Even Samsung’s previous teasers would back that up, especially the one teaser in October with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Samsung was boasting the chipset’s capability to follow targets while zooming in.

Now, it looks like the Korean company is teasing a way to enlarge objects in photos while using Zoom on the S24 devices, using the Galaxy AI and calling it AI Zoom.

Basically, Samsung may be bringing a new ability with the Galaxy AI to make desired objects bigger in the viewfinder while taking a picture.

It is not really a groundbreaking feature. But it could be a form of Magic Editor found on the Pixel phones. The company may have introduced a tweaked version of it.

While we don’t fully understand the video, we do know the purpose of them. It is to hype up the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy AI, which are set to launch on January 17.

Samsung is currently offering a $50 discount for those who reserve an S24 handset before the launch day.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news