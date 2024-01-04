Galaxy S24’s European pricing leak brings some good news

Samsung is all set to host Galaxy Unpacked 2024 on January 17, when it will likely announce the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy AI, and other Galaxy products. Now, a new leak has revealed the S24’s pricing information.

The new leak provides the pricing information on the Galaxy S24 series in Europe. However, a previous leak did the same before, so this isn’t our first pricing leak.

That said, the latest information is slightly different from the previous leak. Here’s what we know so far.

New Galaxy S24 pricing is slightly different than the previous leak

Image: Arsène Lupin on X

The latest pricing leak comes from a French-language document detailing rules for a Galaxy S24 series competition, including the pricing of each handset in the series.

The document was first spotted by the X/Twitter user Spynox, and a few minutes later, WinFuture journalist Roland Quandt tweeted out the document’s link.

However, that document has already been made private, so the URL is useless. But we do have a screenshot for you.

Image: Darty.com

According to the document, the supposed vanilla Galaxy S24 is priced at €899 ($981). The next phone, presumably the Galaxy S24 Plus, is priced at €1,169 ($1,276). Meanwhile, the last phone, the speculated Galaxy S24 Ultra, is priced at €1,469 ($1,603).

The base model S24’s price is in accordance with the previous GalaxyClub leak. However, after that, we have slight discrepancies.

The price for the S24 Plus and Ultra on the document is €20 higher than what was mentioned in the previous leak.

That said, it is not uncommon for Samsung to put up slight price differences for different European regions.

However, even if we consider the €20 higher price on the latest document to be accurate, the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus prices are still €50 lower than their predecessors.

Unfortunately, it will also make the S24 Ultra’s leaked pricing a whopping €70 more than the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

We could still be wrong, and it’s better not to speculate anything before the official announcement. So, fingers crossed for not to face another Samsung price hike.

