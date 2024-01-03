When is Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked Event?

Quick Answer: Samsung’s summer Unpacked event is set to kick off on January 17 in in San Jose, California.

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event is more than just a product launch event. It’s a grand showcase where the tech giant from South Korea unveils its latest lineup of cutting-edge mobile devices.

From smartphones and tablets to smartwatches and audio products, Galaxy Unpacked offers an exciting glimpse into what’s next in mobile technology.

Don’t be surprised if you hear about multiple Galaxy Unpacked events within a single year. In fact, you can expect at least two major showcases annually.

Now, Samsung has announced have the first Galaxy Unpacked of the year 2024, where we’re expecting to see the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, and more.

Image: Samsung via YouTube

It’s been a few months since Samsung held its Summer Unpacked back in July 2023, where it released the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, and more.

The mid-year event was previously dedicated to the now-discontinued Galaxy Note series, but has now found new life as the launchpad for Samsung’s foldables.

The first Unpacked of the year is still about the Galaxy S series, though. It typically takes place in early spring, and this time it’s a bit earlier than usual.

So, when exactly is the first Galaxy Unpacked event held? Quick Answer: January 17th, 2024 January

According to recent announcements from Samsung, fans won’t have to wait long for their next fix of tech innovation. The upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event is slated for 17th January and will take place in San Jose, California.

What to expect at Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung will likely show us the next flagship series – the Samsung Galaxy S24. We expect to see three models as usual, the vanilla S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra. The focus seems to be Galaxy AI this time around.

We may also see other devices like the Galaxy Book 4 series laptops, the fitness tracker Galaxy Fit 3, and more.

Samsung is going at it earlier than usual this year in order to compete with the iPhone 15 Pro, as well as other competition like the OnePlus 12.

Currently, you can reserve the next Galaxy phone without any commitment, and get a $50 credit towards the pre-order, from now until January 16.

How do I watch the Galaxy Unpacked event?

Samsung has confirmed the Galaxy Unpacked event time as well. The event will take place on January 17 at 10 a.m. PST/1 p.m. EST.

The event will be streamed live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung’s YouTube channel. We’ll embed the live stream video from Samsung when it becomes available, so you can come back to this page to watch it too.

The event is taking place in San Jose, California. Samsung’s announcement says,

A revolutionary mobile experience is coming. Get ready to discover a new era full of possibilities with the latest Galaxy innovations, designed to transform how you live, connect and create. The new Galaxy S series will set a higher standard for the most intelligent mobile experience yet.

So there you have it: Galaxy Unpacked 2024 is scheduled to kick off on January 17:

Eastern Time (ET): 1 p.m.

Pacific Time (PT): 10 a.m.

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 6 p.m.

Central European Time (CET): 7 p.m.

Indian Standard Time (IST): 11.30 p.m.

Stay tuned to us for more news on Samsung Unpacked 2024 and Galaxy S24, as it comes.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news