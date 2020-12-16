So maybe the Samsung Galaxy Note isn’t getting killed off after all

Rumor has it that Samsung had plans to kill off the Galaxy Note range sometime in 2021 due to poor sales and the fact that we’re living in a global pandemic. Reuters spoke to three sources familiar with the matter in the original report, all confirming that the Galaxy Note would be discontinued in the new year.

Well, now it seems the story is changing. Speaking to North Korean news agency Yonhap, an anonymous Samsung official says the company is “preparing to release the Galaxy Note series next year” and that “Roh’s message does not mean that the Galaxy Note series will be discontinued.”

Honestly, I don’t know who to believe here. The Verge reached out to Samsung in hopes they would clarify the specifics of Yonhap’s reporting, but all Samsung did was reply with a blanket statement:

Samsung confirms plans to bring some of the most beloved features of the Galaxy Note to more device categories in 2021. We remain committed to providing the best mobile experience to our consumers and will continue to actively listen and consider consumer feedback in all our product innovations. We cannot share any further details at this time.

If Yonhap’s report turns out to be true, what plans does Samsung have for the new Note series? Most people forget how expensive these phones are. Do they have a plan to reduce the cost of the device? This leaves a lot of questions unanswered.

Thankfully, we’ll find out sooner than later as Samsung plans to announce its Galaxy S phones in January.

Are you looking forward to a new Samsung Galaxy Note release? Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

