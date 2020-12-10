The Samsung Galaxy S21 will be available to buy in January

Thanks to a Samsung mobile experience store in India, we now know that the Galaxy S21 series will be launching globally on January 14, 2021. Android Authority got confirmation of the date from executives at the store, while also finding out multiple other facts about the launch.

We know the Galaxy S21 range will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 in the US, but we didn’t know if Samsung’s own Exynos chips would be powering the handsets in the rest of the world. It seems that, at least for India, that’s correct, with the new Exynos 2100 powering the Galaxy S21 range.

The leaked color options were also correct, with the Samsung Galaxy S21 coming in gray, pink, purple, and white. The Galaxy S21 Ultra will have black and silver options, and the Galaxy S21 Plus will launch in pink, purple, silver, and black.

The store also confirmed the leaked camera specifications for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. The top of the flagship range will have a 108MP main camera, two 10MP sensors of which one has 10x optical zoom and laser autofocus. They didn’t confirm the fourth camera sensor, which earlier leaks mentioned it being a 12MP sensor.

Seemingly in anticipation of the launch, cell carriers in the US are either removing the current Galaxy S20 range from their storefront (AT&T), or putting current inventory on steep discounts (Google Fi). We expect Samsung to make an official announcement of their next Unpacked event soon.

What do you think? Are you interested in the Samsung Galaxy S21? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: