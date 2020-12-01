There’s a good chance that Samsung is scrapping the Galaxy Note range in 2021

If the Samsung Galaxy Note range is the only mobile device you’ll buy, you might want to start stockpiling. That’s because Samsung might be trimming the Galaxy Note from its product lineup next year, as demand for high-end mobile devices has plummeted due to the economic conditions brought by the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Reuters, three sources all talked about Samsung’s lack of plans to develop a Galaxy Note device for 2021. If you love the S-Pen stylus, you’ll still be able to get a Galaxy S21 with one. The next iteration of Samsung’s foldable devices will also be stylus compatible, although it will be sold separately.

One of the sources said that Samsung has folded its Galaxy Note team into the companies foldable efforts. Sales of Samsung’s premium handsets have sharply dropped this year, with Note sales expected to drop by 20 percent, and the S series by almost that amount. Demand for premium devices this year has decreased across the board, with Apple perhaps the only company bucking that trend.

When the Note line was first introduced back in 2011, it helped Samsung become the largest smartphone maker, a position it has occupied for most of the years since. Will dropping the Note range also drop Samsung’s position of market dominance? Only time will tell.

