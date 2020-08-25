Samsung’s “Find My Mobile” feature now works offline by using other Galaxy phones

There are not many things worse than losing your phone. The moment you pat your pocket and realize it’s not there, your mind starts racing. Where could I have left it? Who has it? Damn it, not another one.

Of course, these days, there are things to help with that, like Apple’s Find My app and Samsung’s Find My Mobile app, but now, Samsung’s offering is getting just a little bit better. According to 9to5Google, a new update for Find My Mobile means that even if your Galaxy smartphone has gone offline, you still have a chance to locate it.

How does it work? By using other Samsung Galaxy phones with the Find My Mobile app on it to create a net that scans for lost phones, even if that phone doesn’t have WiFi or cellular service. In addition to Samsung phones, this new feature can also help find lost earbuds and Samsung watches.

Looks like Samsung just added offline finding to Samsung's Find My Mobile. Let's you track your phone even if it doesn't have WiFi or cellular by using other Galaxy users. pic.twitter.com/psLl1rcb4X — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) August 22, 2020

I’m curious to see if this has any effect on battery life, but the feature looks to be opt-in, so if you don’t want to help scan for others’ lost devices, or don’t want this new update to be used to find your lost smartphone, you don’t have to enable it.

Samsung isn’t the only company offering find features for devices that are offline, Apple added similar functionality to the Find My app when iOS 13 released.

