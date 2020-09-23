The Samsung S20 FE is the low-cost Galaxy that probably cost a fortune in marketing

How many Unpacked events is Samsung going to have this year? We got all the high-end handsets earlier this year, from the S20 Ultra to the Note 20 range, and now we get a mid-priced Galaxy device, the S20 FE (Fan Edition). The $699 handset might have a cut-down price, but the hardware is still top-tier for the most part.

You get a 6.5-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the Snapdragon 865 chipset, 5G, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 4,500 mAh battery, and IP68 water- and dust-proofing. Some corners have been cut to trim the price, such as the back cover being plastic instead of glass, and the screen is now flat, with a lower resolution than the more expensive S20 models.

Nothing you’d notice in daily use though, and the plastic back should make it more forgiving for the occasional drop. You can get it in six colors, Cloud Red, Cloud Orange, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, and Cloud White.

I was going to put the press release video up, but I figure you’d probably want to see the Samsung S20 FE in all its colors in the hands of K-pop supergroup, BTS.

The S20 FE comes with a trio of rear-facing cameras, with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide, a 12-megapixel wide-angle, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. It can do 3x optical zoom or 30x “Space Zoom,” Samsung’s hybrid of optical and digital zoom. The selfie cam is a huge 32-megapixels, which should mean beautiful self-portraits.

Why it took Samsung six months to bring this model out behind the rest of the S20 range we don’t know, but the lower price tag is welcome while we still have the pandemic driving down buying power. You can preorder the Galaxy S20 FE from Samsung.com now, with availability from Samsung, mobile carriers, and other online retailers starting on October 2.

