Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 is coming for your wallet with an eye-watering $2,000 price tag

Samsung officially unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 2 a couple of weeks ago at the Unpacked event that also released the Galaxy Note 20, but details on the new foldable were pretty scarce. Today, Samsung had a special Unpacked 2 to unfold the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and lay down all the info we craved.

The biggest thing? That $1,999 price tag, which brings 5G, a redesigned hinge, a bigger front display, and Gorilla Glass’ new offering, Victus, on the cover screen. We already knew it was a 7.6-inch screen when folded out, and that it has a punch-hole selfie cam.

It also has what Samsung calls “Flex Mode Viewing,” which means that the screen will stay at the angle you put it, handy for propping it up to watch videos or hands-free video calls. Pretty cool, although we wonder how long before the staying power of that hinge is called into question. The original Galaxy Fold didn’t fare well under extended wear tests.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 comes in either Mystic Bronze or Mystic Black, and you can customize the hinge with one of five colors, black, silver, gold, red and blue. You also get Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Premier Service, which gives you 24/7 phone support, and a guaranteed low price on one screen replacement within the first year of ownership.

Oh, and in case $1,999 wasn’t enough to pay for a smartphone, Samsung paired up with designer Thom Browne yet again on a customized Galaxy Z Fold 2, which costs an eye-watering $3,300. You do get the $400 Galaxy Watch 3 and the $170 Galaxy Buds Live with that though, along with a new photo filter to Thom Browne every snap you take, and some other accessories. Only 5,000 will be made, so you can rest assured that your super-premium handset will set you apart from the pack.

Preorders start tomorrow, September 2.

