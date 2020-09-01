Apple is apparently releasing four new iPhones this year, plus two new Apple Watch models

Everyone knows new iPhones are on the way, but a new report from Bloomberg points at a late fall release for the new iPhones. This information comes from people close to the company as well as suppliers who provide Apple with various parts for iPhones and other Apple products.

Basically, we’re looking at four iPhone models coming out later this year. Two will be more “budget,” while the other two will be more expensive, Pro models. All four models will include 5G and OLED screens, a first for a new iPhone generation.

The sizes for these new models include 5.4 and 6.1-inch for the lower-end models, while the Pro versions will come in 6.1 and 6.7-inch variants. Notably, the 6.7-inch model will be the largest iPhone ever released.

In addition to the new iPhone models, the report also notes that Apple is planning on releasing two Apple Watch models this year. It includes the Apple Watch Series 6 and another lower-cost model, one that is assumed to compete with things like Fitbit.

Finally, Bloomberg notes that Apple is working on a new iPad Air that will include smaller bezels, more akin to what is already found on the iPad Pro.

There is no firm release date on any of these things, presumably due to COVID-19 and potential supplier issues, but if you’ve been holding on to your current iPhone in preparation for the next generation to release, that seems to be on schedule for a 2020 release.

What do you think? Interested in snagging one of these new iPhones? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: