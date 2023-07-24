Galaxy Unpacked 2023: What to expect from Samsung’s big event

Samsung is all set to pull the curtain back and reveal its latest shiny foldables at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked Event.

Your wait is almost over for those of you who’ve been crossing off days on your calendar in anticipation. The event starts bright and early from Seoul, South Korea, on July 26 at 7 a.m. EST / 4 a.m. PST.

So what is Samsung cooking? Well, we’re already privy to some of the menu with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 ready for their grand debut. But knowing Samsung, there could be more up their sleeve than just these foldable marvels.

Stay tuned as we dive into all the juicy details and potential surprises that might be awaiting us at this year’s Unpacked event. Here’s what we’re expecting from the event.

Foldables Take Center Stage at Galaxy Unpacked: Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5

The stars of Samsung’s show are undoubtedly the new foldables, namely Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. While these devices are projected to offer incremental upgrades, the lion’s share of enhancements is directed toward the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

The most significant upgrade for the Flip 5 is a substantially larger cover display compared to its predecessors, potentially supporting a full keyboard and more functional widgets. However, it remains uncertain whether full apps will be supported.

Both gadgets will also feature enhancements like Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, an improved hinge that allows complete closure without leaving a gap, and an array of new colors and cases.

Timekeepers Get an Upgrade: Galaxy Watch 6 & Watch Classic

Another certainty at this week’s event includes Samsung’s latest timepieces – Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch Classic.

The standard Watch version features several notable updates, including a W930 chipset for faster performance and slimmer bezels allowing room for a larger display. RAM gets bumped from previous models’1.5 GB to now having up to 2 GB.

In addition to these upgrades, the Galaxy Watch Classic revives its physical rotating bezel making it stand out from its standard counterpart.

There’s also speculation about these watches debuting Wear OS4, which brings multiple benefits, including connecting to new phones without needing a reset.

Galaxy Tab S9 Series: A Refreshed Lineup

Samsung’s flagship tablets are getting a makeover at this year’s Unpacked event, with Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra in line for launch.

The primary upgrade here is Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, among other smaller additions such as eSIM support and AMOLED on the smallest model.

Potential Surprises?

While core launches form the crux of Unpacked events, there could always be surprises in store.

Possible unveilings might include Samsung SmartTag2 or Samsung’s own mixed-reality headset based on Android’s newer version.

Another potential surprise could be additions to Samsung’s “Fan Edition” lineups – specifically upcoming releases for Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy S23 FE.

However exciting these speculations may sound, they remain just that until confirmed at Samsung Unpacked.

When is the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked?

So, when exactly is the second Galaxy Unpacked event held? Quick Answer: July 26th, 2023 July

The event is scheduled for July 26th, and the company is all set to unfold the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 in Seoul, Korea.

What time is the Samsung Unpacked Event 2023?

Here’s what time the show starts around the world

Eastern Time (ET): 7 a.m.

Pacific Time (PT): 4 a.m.

British Summer Time (BST): noon

Expect to spend around an hour watching the Unpacked event. Last year’s Galaxy S22 reveal was just over an hour in length.

How can I watch Samsung Unpacked?

You won’t have to go to South Korea to watch along. The event will be streaming on Samsung’s YouTube channel, Samsung.com, Samsung’s Newsroom, and likely on Samsung’s metaverse.

The official live stream can be found below.

