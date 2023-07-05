Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy SmartTags are coming, and probably sooner than we expected.

Samsung launched its first Galaxy SmartTag tracker back in 2021. It was considered an awesome tracker, miles ahead of its competition. However, it only works with Samsung‘s ecosystem.

In April, a Korean news outlet, Naver, claimed that Samsung is working on the next generation of Galaxy SmartTag, which could be unveiled at the upcoming Unpacked event.

Now, a new report has surfaced, confirming the existence of Samsung’s next-generation tracking device.

The new Galaxy SmartTag 2 from Samsung

Image: KnowTechie

9to5Google spotted the Galaxy SmartTag 2 on the Bluetooth SIG (Special Interest Group) website. The listing doesn’t disclose any details but the following short description.

Galaxy Smart Tag 2 is a product that supports finding service and tracking with Samsung SmartThings Server.

However, a listing on the Bluetooth SIG website means the tracker will arrive with Bluetooth 5.3. In contrast, the first generation SmartTag was launched with Bluetooth 5.2.

The new Bluetooth standard will apparently improve the device’s power consumption, and performance, providing an overall better user experience.

Either way, this new reveal supports the report from last April that suggested that Samsung is working on the Galaxy SmartTag 2, and it will likely come with many improvements, including better wireless range and improved battery life.

What we find most interesting is this reveal’s timing, which perfectly aligns with Samsung’s upcoming Unpacked event. Currently, we are expecting the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Tab S9, and Galaxy Watch 6 to be showcased at the launch event.

However, the Galaxy Buds 3 reveal is still a mystery. A recent leak suggested Samsung won’t showcase any audio devices at the event.

