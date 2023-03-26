Samsung SmartTag not working? Here’s how to fix it

The Galaxy SmartTag is a reliable tracking device that helps you keep track of your belongings. However, like any other device, it can encounter issues that need troubleshooting.

This post will provide a quick troubleshooting guide on fixing some of the most common SmartTag issues.

What exactly is a SmartTag? The Galaxy SmartTag is a solution to keep track of your belongings, similar to Apple’s AirTag and Tile Pro. It is easy to set up, dependable, and a valuable addition to the Samsung ecosystem.

Although the tracker usually works like it is supposed to, it can still experience the occasional hiccups.

Common Issues with Samsung SmartTag:

Users have reported various issues with the Samsung SmartTag, including:

SmartTag not connecting to/showing up in the SmartThings app

SmartTag not updating location

SmartTag not ringing

SmartTag emits beeping sound unexpectedly

Although these issues often appear without any apparent reason, some users have suggested that firmware updates, particularly those that fail in the middle, could be a possible cause.

So, lets find out what you can do with a malfunctioning SmartTag or SmartTag+.

Samsung SmartTag doesn’t turn on

If your Samsung SmartTag fails to turn on, it may be due to a completely discharged battery, incorrect battery insertion, or dirty terminals.

To check if the battery is discharged, you can try pressing the button on the SmartTag. If the LED light doesn’t turn on, it may indicate that the battery is completely dead.

Next, ensure the battery is inserted correctly, with the positive terminal facing upwards.

If necessary, clean the terminals before reinserting the battery. If the SmartTag still doesn’t turn on, try replacing the battery with a new CR2032 coin cell battery.

If your Samsung SmartTag isn’t updating its location, the most likely cause is that the SmartThings app on the connected Galaxy device doesn’t have access to the location.

Or perhaps the fact that the connected device is in an area where there is spotty GPS or cellular coverage.

Follow these steps to troubleshoot:

Give location access to the SmartThings app on your connected Galaxy Phone.

Download the SmartThings Find within the SmartThings app.

Unpair and pair the SmartTag with the app.

What is SmartThings Find? Samsung’s SmartThings Find app helps you locate your devices using a map with detailed location information. You can even share device info with friends and use the Samsung SmartTag for additional tracking options. With Offline finding, you can locate lost items even when they’re out of Bluetooth range.

As the tracker depends on the connected Galaxy device to update its location, this explains the failure to update location in the SmartThings App.

SmartTag doesn’t ring

If your Samsung SmartTag isn’t ringing, it could be due to connectivity issues or software glitches in the SmartThings app.

To resolve any connectivity SmartTag issues, try the following troubleshooting steps: Ensure that your Galaxy Phone’s Bluetooth is turned on. Restart your phone if necessary. Make sure your phone is within range of the SmartTag. Check if the SmartTag is in silent mode. Clear the SmartThings app cache. Force stop and restart the SmartThings app.

If you need to clear the cache of individual apps on Android, here’s how to do it.

SmartTag Emits Beeping Sound

If the SmartTag emits beeping sound, there is nothing to worry about. Its battery may have been drained to a critically low level and might need replacement.

Follow these steps to troubleshoot:

Replace the worn-out battery with a new one.

Make sure you install the new battery correctly.

The image below shows what a properly inserted battery should look like.

Wrapping Up

The Samsung SmartTag can run into issues like any other tracking device, but most of these issues can be fixed.

If none of these fixes work, it could mean your SmartTag has a hardware problem that can’t be fixed. You might have to get a new one or reach out to Samsung for a replacement.

We hope this troubleshooting guide has helped you resolve any Samsung SmartTag issues. If you have any additional tips or questions, please leave them in the comments below.

Recap Samsung SmartTags are reliable tracking devices. However, they may encounter issues such as connection problems, failure to update location, or unexpected beeping. These issues can often be resolved with a few simple troubleshooting steps, including checking the battery, ensuring proper phone settings, and clearing the app cache. If none of these solutions work, it may be necessary to contact Samsung customer support or purchase a new SmartTag. Samsung Customer Support Get a SmartTag Replacement

How do I reset my Samsung SmartTag? If you need to reset your Samsung SmartTag, follow these steps: Open the SmartThings Find app on your Samsung Galaxy smartphone. Select the SmartTag that you want to reset from the app. Tap on the “Remove SmartTag” option located at the bottom of the screen. Confirm that you want to remove the SmartTag by tapping “Remove” again. Once confirmed, the SmartTag will be removed from your account and reset to its default settings.

How do I reconnect my Samsung SmartTag? Press the button on the SmartTag to turn it on, so it makes a notification sound. Open the SmartThings app on your Galaxy device. Make sure you have the latest version of the app installed. When the “Device found” pop-up appears, select “Add now.” If you don’t see this pop-up window, press the “+” button and select “Device” followed by “Tag/Tracker.“ Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the connection process. Once the connection is complete, the SmartTag will appear in the devices list in the SmartThings app. To register your SmartTag, press “SmartThings Find” on the SmartThings app screen. Once the download is complete, the current location of the SmartTag will appear on the map. If you’re having trouble connecting a SmartTag to your smartphone via Bluetooth, follow these steps: Confirm that the device you’re trying to connect to is discoverable and able to be connected to. Ensure that the device is within range of your smartphone’s Bluetooth connection (maximum range is 120 meters). Reset the device and try searching for it again using your smartphone Bluetooth menu.

Why does my Samsung SmartTag keep disconnecting? There could be several reasons why your Samsung SmartTag keeps disconnecting. Here are a few possible explanations and solutions: Low battery: If the battery of your SmartTag is low, it may cause the device to disconnect frequently. Ensure that the battery is fully charged or replace it with a new battery. Distance: If the distance between your SmartTag and your smartphone is too far, it may disconnect. Move your SmartTag closer to your phone. Interference: Interference from other devices may cause your SmartTag to disconnect. Try turning off other Bluetooth devices in the area or moving to a location with less interference. Bluetooth connection: If the Bluetooth connection between your SmartTag and your phone is weak or unstable, it may cause disconnection issues. Try turning off and on the Bluetooth on your phone or restarting both devices. Software updates: Ensure your phone and SmartTag have installed the latest software updates. Outdated software can cause connectivity issues.

