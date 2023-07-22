Leak reveals Galaxy S24’s selfie camera might mirror Galaxy S23

The ink’s barely dry on the Samsung Galaxy S23 series’ February 2023 release, yet buzz about the next-gen Galaxy S24 is already making waves. And we’re still not expecting its official debut until early 2024.

The latest news focuses on a key detail about the Galaxy S24’s front-facing selfie camera.

The Galaxy S24 series’s disappointing selfie camera

According to a report from the GalaxyClub, the Galaxy S24 series is likely to retain a 12MP selfie camera, just like its predecessor.

The news outlet specifically stated that even the S24 Ultra would receive the same 12MP selfie camera as the Galaxy S23. If this holds true, it could be a letdown for selfie aficionados.

Most of us were expecting a 40MP selfie camera on the S24 Ultra, similar to the Galaxy S22. However, it’s essential to take these leaks with caution, as the Galaxy S24 series is still quite far from its official launch.

Additionally, the website claims that Samsung aims to keep the punch-hole cutouts as small as possible, indicating we shouldn’t expect a sensor bigger than 12MP.

However, don’t lose hope just yet! Even with the same 12MP spec, Samsung could still amp up selfie quality. With its tech toolbox full of advanced software and processors, there’s plenty of room for photo and video enhancements.

Still, it sounds like we shouldn’t expect any dramatic improvements in the Galaxy S24 series. But again, it’s still too early to tell, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

