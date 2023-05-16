Galaxy S24 will see a performance boost thanks to Snapdragon chip

QuickTechie: The Galaxy S24 will reportedly include a Snapdragon Gen 3 processor, significantly boosting performance by altering its CPU arrangement and adding an additional L3 cache.

Samsung will reportedly use the Snapdragon Gen 3 chipset and an updated Exynos chip for the upcoming Galaxy S24 series. These updated chips will add performance and overall stability to the product line.

What is different about the Snapdragon Gen 2 and Gen 3? Qualcomm has increased the L3 Cache to 10MB versus the original 8 MB.

In addition, the new processor will have improved graphics performance thanks to the addition of the Adreno 750 GPU.

As a result, its potential has been reported to be up to 50% faster than the Adreno 740 GPU in the Snapdragon Gen 2.

Samsung also plans to use the Exynos chips in this generation, which happened previously with earlier models. This chip will mainly be offered in non-American countries.

The company produces these processors in-house, which should help offset some of the costs of using another manufacturer.

The Samsung Galaxy S series is the company’s bread and butter

Samsung heavily promotes the Galaxy S series as one of its flagship devices, and it’s definitely the brand’s most popular phone.

The popularity also increased when Samsung merged the Note series into the product line, taking up the “Ultra” title.

The Galaxy S series usually launches at the beginning of the year, with the S23 recently launching on February 23, 2023. The smartphone was met with a positive reception by both consumers and the tech community.

