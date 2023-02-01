How much is the Samsung Galaxy S23?

Quick Answer: The Galaxy S23 reportedly starts at $799. Prices across the Galaxy S23 range is estimated to start at $799 to as high as $1,199. Samsung will announce the Galaxy S23 line on Februrary 1 at its annual Galaxy Unpacked event, so we’ll get factual pricing later.

Samsung will announce the much-awaited Galaxy S23 on February 1. As expected, millions of Samsung fans and critics will be waiting for perhaps the only thing still unknown about the Galaxy S23; its price.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 debuts as the newest addition to Samsung’s flagship S-series. It boasts top-of-the-line specs, including the octa-core Qualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and a 50 MP wide camera.

With premium specs like these, one can only imagine how much the Samsung Galaxy S23 will likely cost.

To gauge what pricing may look like, let’s look at the launch prices of the Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Image: KnowTechie

S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra launch prices

The S22, S22 Plus, and the S23 Ultra were all launched on February 9, 2022, at the company’s Galaxy Unpacked event. Here’s how much they cost when they were announced in 2022:

This is similar to the prices of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

So, will the Samsung Galaxy S23 be similarly priced?

Frankly, we do not know, but judging from previous pricing, feature upgrades, and rumored leaks, you can expect to pay a similar price for the Galaxy S23.

Rumored prices for the Samsung Galaxy S23

Image: Onleaks

The web’s been buzzing with wild speculation about the highly anticipated Galaxy S23’s pricing ahead of its February 1st debut. We’ve rounded up some of the best rumors below:

According to a Twitter user (@RGcloudS):

Samsung Galaxy S23 — 8GB/128GB $799; 8GB/256GB $849.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus — 8GB/128GB $999; 8GB/256GB $1,049

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra — 8GB/256GB $1,249; 12GB/512GB $1,349; 12GB/1,024GB $1,449



According to another Twitter user (@OreXda):

Samsung Galaxy S23 — $933. Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus — $1,096 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra — $1,253

According to 9to5Google:

Samsung Galaxy S23 — AUS $1,350 Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus — AUS $1,650 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra — AUS $1,950

Price projections are in AUSD and for base models in Australia.

Google9to5 also posted another price leak by Verizon debunking any price increase:

Samsung Galaxy S23 — $799 Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus — $999 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra — $1,199

Price projections are in USD and are for base models.

How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23

Image: Samsung

While we await the Galaxy S23’s official price, the countdown has already begun. Pre-orders for the Samsung S23 close in less than 2-hours.

If you pre-order before it closes, you could qualify for a $50 Samsung Credit. You could easily double this to $100 by reserving a Galaxy Book too.

Reserve the Galaxy S23 right now. And if you do, Samsung will give you up to $100 in Samsung Credit, saving you a potential $100 off your new Galaxy S23. This is a no-commitment offer. More details here. See at Samsung

To reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 (no commitment, just your name, email address, and phone number), go to the Samsung Galaxy S23 pre-order page and click on the items you want to pre-order, fill out your details, and click Submit.

So, should you get yourself a Samsung Galaxy S23?

Ultimately, the answer to this question lies with you. If your current device is faulty or outdated (and not receiving the latest updates) – you should hurry up and reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 before the preorder offer expires.

If you own a Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, or S22 Ultra, you may want to hold on to your device or see if it qualifies for a trade-in. If that’s the case, it surely doesn’t hurt to upgrade to the brand-new Galaxy S23.

