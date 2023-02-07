The Galaxy S23 is stuffed with a ridiculous amount of bloatware

Samsung revealed its Galaxy S23 series at the beginning of February, and some reviewers already have their hands on the new phone.

One thing that has jumped out during testing is that the Android 13 operating system is four times bigger on the S23 than other phones. The cause? Bloatware.

Between default Google apps and a bunch of Samsung-branded apps, the operating system (OS) on the Samsung Galaxy S23 series takes up a huge amount of space.

So instead of having one set of bloatware apps that we’ll likely never use from Google, Samsung owners get two full sets. And they add up to a lot of space on your phone’s storage.

A report from Android Authority shares just how big the installation for Android 13 on the Galaxy S23 really is. The operating system takes up around 60GB of storage space.

Other phones using Android 13, like the Google Pixel 7, have much smaller file sizes for Android 13. In fact, Android 13 on Pixel 7 only takes up about 15 GB, or 25 percent of the size on Galaxy S23.

60 GB is a ridiculous size for a smartphone operating system. Windows 11 on a computer normally only takes up about half of that.

For reference, 60 GB is almost half of the storage space on a base-level Galaxy S23. So instead of 128 GB, you get closer to half of that thanks to the OS.

It might be a good idea to bump up past the base-level storage model this time. It’s a shame the Galaxy S23 is missing an SD card slot, as that could have also helped.

