Samsung defends Galaxy S23 Ultra screen defect as no big deal

Samsung’s latest phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, isn’t even a week old yet, and reports are flooding in that the phone is shipping with a weird screen defect that Samsung says is normal.

The screen defect basically looks like a well-used screen protector that has started to peel up or crumble on an edge.

Users are reporting distortion near one of the corners of the display, causing parts of the screen to appear squashed. Here’s an example of what it looks like:

Keep in mind this is Samsung’s top-of-the-line device. The phone costs $1,200. I don’t know about you, but I don’t believe a $1,200 phone should have any issues like this.

Galaxy S23 Ultra scene defect: Isolated or widespread?

So what exactly is going on here? Is this defect appearing on just a few devices, or is it more widespread?

At this point, it’s hard to say, but many users are taking to Twitter to express their concerns.

I just refused to accept my preordered Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra due to the bottom right corner of the screen having a MASSIVE defect // issue.



Care to explain @SamsungMobile @Samsung @SamsungNewsroom???#GalaxyS23Ultra pic.twitter.com/UfzZrDTIAC — Crypto in Vietnam #BabyDoge 🚀 (@Cryptocraziac) February 18, 2023

Samsung responds

Samsung took to Twitter to address the concerns and said that what we call a defect is actually normal. The company indicated that this is a result of the manufacturing process.

Here’s how the company responded to a user’s complaint via Twitter:

If you shine a strong light on the display, some parts may appear to be squashed/pressed, this happens because of the pressing process for waterproofing and dustproofing. This is not a product defect. Everything is fine with your phone.

If you shine a strong light on the display, some parts may appear to be squashed/pressed, this happens because of the pressing process for waterproofing and dustproofing. This is not a product defect. Everything is fine with your phone. ^DT 2/2 — Samsung UK (@SamsungUK) February 16, 2023

This is not normal

Samsung can call it all they want, but if I bought a $1,200 phone, I would expect the device to look flawless.

This would certainly leave a bad taste in my mouth if I dished out that much cash on a smartphone only to discover a screen that looks squashed/pressed.

For now, it appears that the screen problem is only present in the more expensive Galaxy S23 Ultra model, with no reports on the less expensive Galaxy S23 models.

The good news is that if you recently bought one and can’t stomach the thought of keeping a $1,200 phone with a defective screen, you can return the device for a refund.

But you’ll have to act fast as the return window is closing. We’ll keep an eye on the situation and update the post with any new developments.

