The Galaxy S21 FE was Samsung’s last Galaxy FE series smartphone and was one of the best premium mid-range smartphones at the time. However, the only complaint about the smartphone was its outdated camera hardware.

The Galaxy S21 FE used the same camera hardware as its predecessor, the Galaxy S20 FE, which was not very well-received. Samsung skipping the Galaxy S22 FE put a question mark over the Galaxy S23 FE’s camera system.

A Samsung executive recently confirmed we can expect a Samsung Galaxy S23 FE announcement soon. We have already received multiple leaks, including renders and, most recently, a real-life image of the smartphone. And now, we finally have a reliable leak about the device’s camera system.

Galaxy S23 FE camera upgrades likely to produce better photos

Galaxy Club has reported that the Galaxy S23 FE could come with an upgraded selfie camera. The device could finally ditch the 32MP sensor Samsung has been using since the age of the Galaxy S20 FE.

The company might replace the older sensor with the same 10MP sensor that Samsung used on the flagship Galaxy S22 series. It’s still a generation behind compared to the Galaxy S23 flagship lineup. However, the new sensor is likely to produce better results than its FE variant predecessors.

Regarding the rear camera, the Galaxy S23 FE is expected to receive an upgraded 50MP primary sensor, and we think it’s also the same primary sensor featured on the Galaxy S22 series. So, we expect better results compared to its FE predecessors on the primary camera as well.

Unfortunately, that’s it for camera upgrades on the Galaxy S23 FE. The 8MP telephoto and the 12MP ultrawide sensors are likely to remain the same, which is disappointing as they are lagging behind several generations. However, Samsung has to cut a few corners to keep the price down, so it’s not unexpected.

