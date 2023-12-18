OnePlus 12 and 12R global launch to happen on January 23

OnePlus has officially announced the January 23, 2024 global launch date for the OnePlus 12 and 12R.

OnePlus’s recent track record has been excellent. The company started the year with the OnePlus 11 and wowed us with the OnePlus Open, its first foldable smartphone, so we are looking forward to the new phone.

The OnePlus’s 12th flagship is already available in China. It was released in early December, so the specs aren’t really a mystery at the moment. However, we are glad to get the official launch date finally.

Here’s when the OnePlus 12 and 12R will launch globally

Source: OnePlus

The 12 series will be unveiled to the global market through an event that will be held at 9 am EST, on January 23. However, the launch event location is unknown. The OnePlus event will be held days after the CES 2024.

In the announcement post, OnePlus has also confirmed that the OnePlus 12R will also be launched alongside the flagship.

“A special note, the OnePlus R series is finally expanding its horizons outside of India and China for the first time.”

It has also been mentioned that there will be subtle differences between the product dimensions between regional variants, including thickness and network configurations.

Hence, there could be some differences between the OnePlus 12’s China and international variants.

In terms of the specs, the OnePlus 12 will sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, while the 12R is expected to come with the older Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

The main differences between the 12 and 12R will be in the camera department. While the flagship would sport a superior triple camera array with 50MP + 48MP + 64MP, the 12R could sport a 50MP + 8MP + 2MP setup.

However, we must wait until January 23, 2024, to know the actual differences between these two upcoming OnePlus devices.

