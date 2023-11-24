OnePlus 12 colors confirmed ahead of December 4 launch

OnePlus 12’s colorways were unveiled ahead of the flagship smartphone’s December 4 launch, lifting the veil of mystery and showcasing three exciting colors.

The announcement comes from OnePlus China’s president, Li Jie, on Weibo, who revealed the three colorways for the upcoming phone: Frost White, Cyan Green, and Obsidian Black.

This follows a recent leak that revealed a wood-grained textured design option for the phone.

According to the announcement, the colors have been selected based on user preferences and symbolic themes.

The Frost White represents purity and original intention, Cyan Green stands for nature and vast landscapes, while Obsidian Black signifies resilience and a decade of growth, said the post.

A top-tier glass finish alongside new colors for the OnePlus 12

Source: Li Jie on Weibo

In addition to the new colors, OnePlus is promising top-tier glass craftsmanship for the upcoming OnePlus flagship in all colorways.

We speculate the wood-grained textured design company has designed it for a “special edition” of the device, likely a tribute to the OnePlus One to celebrate the company’s 10th anniversary celebrations.

Regarding the specs, the upcoming OnePlus flagship is expected to sport a 6.82-inch 2K BOE X1 OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is also expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

OnePlus is also confirmed to sport the new 50MP Sony LYT-808 sensor, a variation of the Sony LYT-T808 camera on the OnePlus Open, with 50W wireless and 100W wired charging speeds.

Lastly, OnePlus has announced a “10th-anniversary fireside chat” event set for December 4, where the company is all set to unveil the OnePlus 12.

The global launch is also tipped for January and may come with a surprise, which we speculate to be the OnePlus 12R.

