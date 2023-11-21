OnePlus 12 could launch globally in January with a surprise 

It was only yesterday we got the official confirmation of the OnePlus 12’s December 4 release in China, and today, someone has revealed the flagship’s global launch schedule.

OnePlus has been preparing to launch its next mainstream flagship smartphone. We have already had multiple teases, including real-life images of the device, showcasing the smartphone’s new camera capabilities, and the Chinese launch date.

Today, reputed tipster Max Jambor on Twitter/X revealed the global launch date of the flagship smartphone in January.

Global launch of #OnePlus12 Series will take place early January ✅ — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) November 21, 2023

OnePlus 12 is going global early, likely in response to Samsung’s expedited launch

OnePlus 12 was supposed to stay China-exclusive for a while. However, Jambor claims the flagship will arrive on the international markets in January.

The predecessor, the OnePlus 11, had launched globally in February. This new leak states the next OnePlus flagship is coming in January, which means the company is speeding things up.

That said, we speculate the pushed-up launch date is a result of the rival Samsung Galaxy S24’s expedited launch, set for January 17.

Jambor has also stated that OnePlus has a surprise in the bag for the global OnePlus 12 launch. He said the company would launch the “OnePlus 12 series” and emphasized the word “series,” suggesting more than one device in the lineup

This could mean the return of the “Pro” model. However, before you get all excited about the creature of the “Pro” model, take a breather.

It is also possible that Jambor is talking about the OnePlus 12R, which is expected to sport the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, a 5,500mAh battery, a 32MP telephoto camera, and 100W fast charging.

