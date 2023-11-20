OnePlus 12 set to launch on December 4 in China 

After revealing the real-world images of the OnePlus 12, the company has officially confirmed a December 4 launch date for the flagship smartphone in China.

It was speculated that OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 12, first in China and globally in the following months, which is usual for the company, so the global launch announcement should follow.

The company officially confirmed the December 4 at 7 PM local time (6 AM ET) launch date for the OnePlus 12 on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

The company’s next flagship smartphone announcement will be the star of OnePlus’s tenth-anniversary celebrations – founded by Pete Lau and Carl Pei in December 2013.

OnePlus 12 is arriving a month early to compete with 2024 flagships

Source: Weibo

While we have the official Chinese launch date, the company has yet to confirm the global launch date.

The OnePlus 11 was launched in January 2023 and was globally unveiled the following month- February. So, the OnePlus 12 is coming almost a month earlier than its predecessor, which may also result in an early global launch in January 2024.

Additionally, the OnePlus is also conformed to bring several new hardware improvements across the board, including the new Qualcomm flagship, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, a new primary camera sensor, a 64MP periscope lens, and a “ProXDR” display with 2K resolution.

However, the OnePlus 12 is also expected to sport a 32MP selfie camera, a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired charging, and 50W wireless charging support, which aren’t officially confirmed yet.

